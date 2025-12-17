Hyper-Automation Market Set for Strong Expansion to USD 179.96 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hyper-Automation Market was valued at USD 44.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 179.96 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.89% over 2024-2032.

The demand for cost-cutting, innovation, and operational efficiency in the IT and telecommunications and finance and accounting sectors is driving this market's expansion. The market is expanding as a result of the adoption of AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation.





Download PDF Sample of Hyper-Automation Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3415

Increased Demand for Operational Efficiency Propel Market Expansion Globally

To improve operations, businesses across all sectors are striving to automate monotonous work. Businesses use automation technologies to streamline intricate procedures, reduce human error, and drastically cut operating expenses. This increased emphasis on efficiency frees up resources for innovation and higher-value endeavors. Automation technologies enable improved accuracy and consistency in addition to speeding up activities.

The need for hyper-automation solutions that integrate AI, machine learning, and other technologies is growing as organizations face pressure to maintain their competitiveness while keeping costs under control. Demand increases as the solution offers more flexibility and scalability, allowing businesses to quickly and effectively adapt to shifting market situations and business environments.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

In 2023, the Robotic Process Automation segment led the Hyper-Automation Market, capturing about 37% of the revenue share, driven by its ability to automate repetitive tasks, cut costs, and improve efficiency. Computer Vision segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.07% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by advancements in AI and machine learning.

By Component

In 2023, the Hardware segment led the Hyper-Automation Market with a 45% revenue share, driven by the increasing demand for advanced components, such as sensors, robots, and IoT devices essential for automation. Software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.20% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by advancements in AI, machine learning, and analytics platforms.

By Function

In 2023, the Finance & Accounting segment dominated the Hyper-Automation Market with a 34% revenue share, driven by the growing need to automate financial processes, reduce errors, and lower operational costs. Marketing & Sales segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.17% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing demand for data-driven strategies and personalized customer experiences.

By End-Use

In 2023, the IT & Telecommunication segment led the Hyper-Automation Market with a 27% revenue share, driven by the growing need for automation in network management, data processing, and system monitoring to improve efficiency and scalability. Manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.65% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the demand for smart manufacturing solutions.

By Deployment

In 2023, the Cloud segment dominated the Hyper-Automation Market with a 51% revenue share, driven by its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in supporting automation. On-premise segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.89% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the need for enhanced data security and control in industries with strict compliance requirements, such as banking and healthcare.

If You Need Any Customization on Hyper-Automation Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3415

Regional Insights:

In 2023, North America dominated the Hyper-Automation Market, capturing the largest revenue share of about 39%. This dominance is driven by the region's strong adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of key players in the automation industry. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.16% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth can be attributed to the region's expanding industrial base, increasing investments in digital transformation, and government initiatives promoting automation technologies.

Key Players:

UiPath (UiPath Studio, UiPath Orchestrator)

Wipro Ltd. (Wipro HOLMES, Wipro AiCore)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS Intelligent Process Automation, TCS Cognitive Business Operations)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELSEC iQ-R, MELFA Assista)

OneGlobe LLC (OneGlobe RPA, OneGlobe AI Automation)

SolveXia (SolveXia RPA, SolveXia Analytics)

Appian (Appian RPA, Appian AI)

Automation Anywhere Inc. (Automation Anywhere A2019, Automation Anywhere IQ Bot)

Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd. (Allerin RPA, Allerin AI)

PagerDuty, Inc. (PagerDuty Incident Response, PagerDuty Event Intelligence)

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell Forge, Honeywell Process Solutions)

Alteryx (Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server)

Catalytic Inc. (Catalytic Automation Platform, Catalytic AI Workflow)

akaBot (akaBot RPA, akaBot Insights)

Rocketbot (Rocketbot RPA, Rocketbot AI)

AutomationEdge (AutomationEdge IT Automation, AutomationEdge RPA)

Kofax (Kofax RPA, Kofax Intelligent Automation)

WorkFusion (WorkFusion Smart RPA, WorkFusion Intelligent Automation Cloud)

Pega Systems (Pega Robotic Automation, Pega AI)

ABBYY (ABBYY FlexiCapture, ABBYY Timeline)

IBM (IBM Robotic Process Automation, IBM Watson Orchestrate)

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Wipro enhanced its AI and Automation services, leveraging its Wipro HOLMES platform to help clients hyper-automate processes, transform operations, and reimagine customer experiences.

In July 2024, UiPath launched Autopilot, an AI-driven companion designed to automate tasks across diverse platforms and applications, significantly boosting productivity and operational efficiency.

Buy Full Research Report on Hyper-Automation Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3415

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand how quickly enterprises are integrating AI, ML, RPA, intelligent document processing, and other automation tools to accelerate digital transformation.

– helps you understand how quickly enterprises are integrating AI, ML, RPA, intelligent document processing, and other automation tools to accelerate digital transformation. GLOBAL INVESTMENT & SPENDING TRENDS – helps you track capital flow into hyper-automation initiatives, identify high-growth sectors, and evaluate budget allocation patterns across industries.

– helps you track capital flow into hyper-automation initiatives, identify high-growth sectors, and evaluate budget allocation patterns across industries. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & POLICY IMPACT INDEX – helps you assess how evolving data privacy laws, automation standards, and governance frameworks influence deployment strategies and enterprise risk management.

– helps you assess how evolving data privacy laws, automation standards, and governance frameworks influence deployment strategies and enterprise risk management. CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE & ENGAGEMENT PERFORMANCE – helps you measure how hyper-automation enhances service delivery, reduces response times, and improves overall customer satisfaction across digital touchpoints.

– helps you measure how hyper-automation enhances service delivery, reduces response times, and improves overall customer satisfaction across digital touchpoints. AUTOMATION MATURITY & SCALABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you gauge an organization’s progression from basic automation to fully scalable hyper-automation ecosystems, guiding roadmap and investment decisions.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.