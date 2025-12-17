CERo Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update on Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CER-1236 in AML (CertainT-1)

Completion of DLT observation period for Cohort 1; first patient in Cohort 2 dosed at higher cell level; additional dosing in Cohort 1

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”), an innovative cellular immunotherapy company pursuing new targets and novel phagocytic mechanisms, announces recent advances to the CertainT-1 trial that is focused on patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Following completion of the dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) observation period for the first cohort, a total of 4e6 cells/kg of CER-1236 was delivered to the first patient of the second cohort. This patient received a dose level four times higher than that administered to patients in the first cohort (1e6 cells/kg) and has completed the DLT observation period. In addition, the investigators provided a fourth additional dose to the second patient in the first cohort, who remains on study.

The first-in-human, multi-center, open label, Phase 1/1b study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with AML that is either relapsed/refractory, or in remission with measurable residual disease, or newly diagnosed patients with TP53 mutated MDS/AML or AML. The two-part study initiated with dose escalation to determine the highest tolerated dose and recommended dose for Phase 2, followed by an expansion phase to evaluate safety and efficacy. Primary outcome measures include incidence of adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs), incidence of dose limited toxicities and estimation of overall response rate (ORR), complete response (CR), composite complete response (cCR), and measurable residual disease (MRD). Secondary outcome measures include pharmacokinetics (PK).

“Enrollment and dosing are ongoing in our Phase 1 clinical trial of CER-1236. The first patient in the second cohort has received a higher cell dose, and safety monitoring is continuing. In addition, one patient in the first cohort has received an additional dose and remains on study. We are focused on the careful conduct of the dose-escalation phase and the systematic collection of safety data as the trial proceeds,” said CERo CEO Chris Ehrlich.

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering integrates key functional attributes of both innate and adaptive immunity within a single therapeutic construct, designed to engage the body’s immune repertoire for more comprehensive tumor targeting. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is designed to redirect patient-derived T cells toward tumor cells through both adaptive perforin/granzyme pathways and innate engulfment mechanisms, including targeting of the TIM-4 ligand. This employs phagocytic activity to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated targeting properties of CER-T cells may offer advantages compared with currently approved CAR-T therapies and could potentially extend the reach of cellular immunotherapy to both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. CERo has initiated clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, for hematologic malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.

Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

