Lifeward Expands International Distribution of its ReWalk® Personal Robotic Exoskeleton into Mexico, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates

Distribution agreement with Singapore-based Verita Neuro will provide patients the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton as part of its multi-layered treatment modalities

New delivery model for ReWalk will integrate in-patient training and rehabilitation to support clinical adoption in physical rehabilitation settings

Over 7 million survivors of spinal cord injury (SCI) globally could potentially benefit from ReWalk, an estimated $1.75 billion total addressable market for Lifeward

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel and BERLIN, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd., (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology designed to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, announced today the expansion of patient access to the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton through a new international distribution agreement with Verita Neuro, a Verita Healthcare Ltd. company. This collaboration supports Lifeward’s long-term growth strategy by extending its commercial footprint into new international markets through a partner-led, capital-efficient model. Verita Neuro has an established international footprint, with the partnership launching across multiple international geographies. Verita Neuro will be the exclusive distributor of ReWalk initially in Mexico, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates, where it has advanced centers that offer innovative treatments for people living with neurological and spinal cord injuries.

Verita Neuro offers unparalleled reach through its international database of over 25,000 spinal cord injury patients plus a growing network of international rehabilitation centers able to deliver highly personalized care.

“This latest distribution agreement with Verita Neuro is consistent with Lifeward’s strategy to expand global access to the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton for patients with spinal cord injury, building our established distribution and reimbursement presence in the United States and Germany,” said Mark Grant, CEO of Lifeward. “The Company’s hybrid commercial model, combining direct sales in the United States with third-party distribution and servicing in select international markets, is intended to support increased sales volumes while managing operating expenses and advancing long-term, sustainable growth.”

Lifeward selected Verita as its partner in these targeted regions to integrate ReWalk into their multi-modal treatment methodologies for people living with neurological and spinal cord injuries. Today, Verita Neuro modalities include surgical neural stimulation, stem cell therapy, and neurorehabilitation.

Verita’s CEO, Julian Andriesz, commented, “As the global pioneer in neurological restoration, Verita Neuro redefined epidural stimulation reconnecting brain-body pathways to regain voluntary movement and vital autonomic functions. We are excited to empower our patients with the most cutting-edge robotic physical rehabilitation systems. Through Lifeward’s ReWalk exoskeleton in our in-patient program, we’re achieving another world first, seamless multimodal enablement.”

Verita will be performing patient-specific setup and training in the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton in an intensive, daily, in-patient neurorehabilitation program. This new delivery method is an alternative to the current protocol of outpatient training and rehabilitation. We expect this progressive intensive in-patient program will support clinical adoption in physical rehabilitation settings across a range of patient cases and global markets.

About Verita

Verita Healthcare is a next generation integrated healthcare group offering precision diagnostics, leading-edge treatments and advanced Med-Tech solutions. Its healthcare ecosystem has expanded from the Asia Pacific Region to Europe, USA, South America and the Middle East. Wholly owned subsidiary, Verita Neuro, launched in 2015 is a global pioneer in advanced treatments for spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, stroke and other neurological conditions. As the first provider worldwide to offer epidural stimulation outside clinical trials, Verita Neuro combines neuromodulation, regenerative therapies and intensive rehabilitation to deliver personalized, life-changing care to patients from over 50 countries.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions spanning the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings, as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products, including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, AlterG Anti-Gravity System, ReStore Exo-Suit, and MyoCycle FES System. Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others: the acceptance of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton by healthcare professionals and patients; the impact of the distribution agreement on Lifeward’s revenue and cash flow; uncertainties associated with future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and FDA regulatory submission review and approval process; the Company's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; the Company's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, including CMS, for its products; the Company's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; the Company's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; the Company's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; the Company's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; the Company’s ability to navigate any difficulties associated with moving production of its AlterG Anti-Gravity Systems to a contract manufacturer and transitioning the manufacturing of its ReWalk products to its in-house manufacturer; the Company's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the Company's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on the Company's ability to market and sell its products; the Company's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the Company's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

