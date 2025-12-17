The 2026 State of Performance Marketing Report: How Inflated Signals, AI Noise, and Disconnected Tools Are Derailing B2B Growth

DANVERS, MA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danvers, Mass., December 17, 2025 — DemandScience, a global leader in B2B performance marketing solutions, today published the “2026 State of Performance Marketing Report: Exposing the Marketing Data Mirage,” featuring insights from hundreds of marketing leaders, revealing the extent to which misleading marketing signals and underperforming campaigns are impacting business outcomes.

The research shows a clear pattern: marketing signals often look encouraging on the surface, but the systems behind them — intent data, content performance, martech tools, and multi-channel campaign execution — rarely produce the revenue impact leaders expect. This disconnect is what the report defines as the Marketing Data Mirage.

Two-thirds of leaders say their dashboards sometimes, often, or very often show success that fails to translate into revenue.

While the term “performance marketing” is often associated with channel-by-channel efficiency analysis, this year’s report takes a broader and more urgent view. The findings show that the biggest performance gaps are not coming from media choices alone but from the upstream inputs that drive every channel: signal quality, AI-influenced content, tool fragmentation, and the reliability of the data marketers use to make investment decisions. These systemic issues shape the performance of every channel, regardless of spend allocation. Yet, when performance falters, organizations default to adding tools, producing more content, and increasing spend, actions that increase activity but reinforce the Mirage instead of fixing its foundation.

“Marketers are working harder than ever, yet their campaigns are dragged down by signals, AI-generated content, and metrics that look promising on the surface but fail to translate into real outcomes,” said Bill Hobbib, CMO at DemandScience. “Too often, marketers see dashboards glow green, impressions scale, and lead goals exceeded, yet these “qualified” leads convert to customers at a low rate. The Mirage makes tactical execution look successful while masking the very issues that prevent revenue.”

The 2026 State of Performance Marketing Report includes an analysis of survey results from 750 senior marketing leaders at organizations with revenues from $100 million to $5 billion or more, spanning technology, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services. The survey was conducted by independent research firm TrendCandy, with a focus on uncovering what causes a gap between encouraging signals from marketing campaigns not yielding results; quantifying how widespread marketing data mirage is; and understanding the business costs associated with marketing campaigns producing misleading “success” metrics that fail to convert to revenue.

Six key insights from the study include:

Common marketing intent signals fail to convert at a high rate : 87% of organizations report their marketing investments yield unreliable or inflated intent signals, such as clicks, downloads, and behavioral scores. Only 26% of “intent” signals convert to qualified opportunities. 66% of leaders say their campaign metrics often look successful but fail to drive actual revenue outcomes.

: 87% of organizations report their marketing investments yield unreliable or inflated intent signals, such as clicks, downloads, and behavioral scores. Only 26% of “intent” signals convert to qualified opportunities. 66% of leaders say their campaign metrics often look successful but fail to drive actual revenue outcomes. Marketers are wasting significant budget : Respondents reported an average of 25% of marketing budget is wasted on efforts that fail to drive outcomes. Organizations with frequently misleading metrics waste an average of 30% of their budget, compared to 23% for organizations with rarely misleading metrics.

: Respondents reported an average of 25% of marketing budget is wasted on efforts that fail to drive outcomes. Organizations with frequently misleading metrics waste an average of 30% of their budget, compared to 23% for organizations with rarely misleading metrics. As organizations adopt more marketing tools, clarity disappears : Organizations with 11-25 tools report nearly 90% unclear ROI, compared to 62% for those with 6-10 tools.

: Organizations with 11-25 tools report nearly 90% unclear ROI, compared to 62% for those with 6-10 tools. The majority of organizations create content that isn’t data driven : 76% of organizations reported creating content that is not informed by verified buyer signals, intent data, or performance analytics. Instead, content is often produced based on assumptions, competitor imitation, or generic personas that fail to resonate with real buyers.

: 76% of organizations reported creating content that is not informed by verified buyer signals, intent data, or performance analytics. Instead, content is often produced based on assumptions, competitor imitation, or generic personas that fail to resonate with real buyers. AI-generated content harms brand distinctiveness : Related to content creation inefficiencies, 72% of marketing leaders surveyed say AI-generated content is hurting brand distinction. Outcomes reflect this sentiment, with 81% of respondents saying “half or less” of their content drives meaningful buyer engagement that leads to measurable outcomes like sales conversations, pipeline, and revenue.

: Related to content creation inefficiencies, 72% of marketing leaders surveyed say AI-generated content is hurting brand distinction. Outcomes reflect this sentiment, with 81% of respondents saying “half or less” of their content drives meaningful buyer engagement that leads to measurable outcomes like sales conversations, pipeline, and revenue. Marketers spend more time fixing problems than creating campaigns: 85% of respondents reported their teams spend more than half their time fixing issues rather than creating new programs and campaigns. Additionally, 78% of respondents reported spending 21% or more of their time on manual work such as data cleanup, list building, campaign troubleshooting, and system reconciliation.

“While 25% of budget leaks away, respondents estimate they could unlock an additional 32% in annual revenue if their data, signals, content, and orchestration were more effective and connected,” said Derek Schoettle, CEO and chairman of DemandScience. “These potential gains are effectively hiding in plain sight. For organizations doing hundreds of millions or billions of dollars in revenue, the gains are extraordinary.”

Download the full report, which includes a detailed methodology and analysis of survey results, here: 2026 State of Performance Marketing Report: Exposing the Marketing Data Mirage.

