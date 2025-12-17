HUB Cyber Security (Nasdaq: HUBC) Announces First Half 2025 Results and Declares Its Strategic Mission: Build the Global Trust Infrastructure for the Digital Economy

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”) today announced selected financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, and outlined the Company’s accelerated strategy to become the global trust infrastructure for identity, secure data, and regulated AI across industries and national ecosystems.

The Company will announce the timing of its business update call in due course.

The results reflect meaningful progress in strengthening the Company’s operating profile, improving margin structure, and advancing balance-sheet stabilization initiatives.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue of $15.1 million for the first half of 2025.

Gross Margin surged to 23%, up from 10% last year, following a structural shift that more than doubles HUB’s margin profile. This improvement reflects a deliberate transition towards higher-margin products, tighter operational discipline, and redesigned delivery economics that position the Company for scalable growth.

Total assets increased to $73 million, reflecting the post-merger integration of Blackswan’s intellectual property and platform technologies.

Shareholders’ equity (deficit) improved from $(81 million) as of December 31, 2024, to $(59 million) as of June 30, 2025, reflecting new equity issuances and liability reductions.

Post-period liquidity enhancement, including $13.32 million in new cash proceeds.

Year-to-date, the Company has extended, settled, and/or extinguished $22.85 million of legacy obligations, restructuring more than 75% of its historical debt and materially reducing near-term repayment pressure, thereby enabling management to execute long-cycle, institutional-scale initiatives with improved financial visibility.





Strengthening Capital Structure and Liquidity

Year-to-date, HUB executed a series of coordinated capital-structure and balance-sheet actions designed to reduce near-term obligations, extend maturities, and improve financial visibility.

These actions included the restructuring and exchange of existing debt instruments, and the successful completion of multiple closings under the Company’s August 2025 financing framework.

Partially repaid and/or restructured obligations with key counterparties, further improving liquidity and operational flexibility, whilst materially reducing legacy overhang and providing enhanced balance-sheet transparency.





Resolution of Legacy Matters

In November 2025, the Company reached settlement agreements resolving historical PIPE-related disputes originating from the Company’s 2023 business combination. The settlements were approved by the Company’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors, remain subject to shareholder approval, and provide for mutual releases with practically no cash impact, eliminating significant legacy uncertainty and potential litigation exposure.

Asset Base and Strategic Positioning

HUB’s asset base now includes approximately $40 million of consolidated intellectual property and technology assets, forming the foundation of the Company’s secured data fabric and trust-infrastructure platforms. The Company believes that these assets strengthen HUB’s long-term positioning across highly regulated industries, including financial services, government, and critical infrastructure, where secure data virtualization and compliance-driven architecture are increasingly essential.

Management Commentary

“In the first half of the year, we rebuilt the Company’s foundation - expanding margins, strengthening liquidity, and removing legacy constraints. These improvements are structural and position HUB to operate with greater discipline, scale, and financial resiliency moving forward.

Our share price has been volatile, but markets often react to moments rather than the underlying trajectory. HUB’s value is driven by the architecture we are building, not by day-to-day fluctuations. The fundamentals are stronger today than at any point in recent years.

The digital economy is converging on trust as its core infrastructure layer. Identity, data security, and AI governance can no longer exist as disconnected systems. HUB is unifying them into a single trust architecture designed for institutional and national-scale operations.

As we move forward, we are advancing strategic steps that we believe will accelerate this mission significantly. We look forward to sharing more as such processes progress.”

- Noah Hershcoviz, CEO, HUB Cyber Security





Forward-Looking Statements and Preliminary Figures

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB’s business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB’s securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Additionally, this release containing certain of our first half 2025 results is based on currently available information. It does not present all necessary information for an understanding of our financial condition as of June 30, 2025, or our results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025. As we complete our financial close process and finalize our financial statement reviews, we may be required to make significant judgments in a number of areas that may result in the estimates provided herein being different than the final financial information. These preliminary figures have been prepared by and are the responsibility of our management. Our independent registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed or performed any final procedures with respect to these preliminary figures or the accounting treatment thereof and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. We expect to complete our financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025, subsequent to the publishing of this release. While management has reasonable belief that the figures presented herein are accurate, it is possible that we or our independent registered public accounting firm may identify items that require us to make adjustments to the figures set forth above and those changes could be material. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these preliminary figures. The preliminary figures are not necessarily indicative of any future period and should be read together with the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our public filings with the SEC.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

