Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 29, 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's fourth quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

To participate in the conference call, please go to Meritage’s Investor Relations page to register for and access the live webcast. Alternatively, dial in to 1-800-445-7795 U.S. toll free or 1-785-424-1699 and reference the conference code MTHQ425 with the operator. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

