E.F. Hutton Advises on Strategic Merger Between Apimeds and MindWave, Aligning Biotech Growth with AI-Enabled Financial Innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton is proud to have served as an Exclusive M&A Advisor in the recently completed merger between Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) and Mindwave Innovations Inc. The merger brings together a biotech development platform with an AI-powered digital treasury infrastructure supported by a $100 million PIPE commitment, for which E.F. Hutton acted as Placement Agent. E.F. Hutton’s involvement underscores its commitment to advancing the combined company’s strategic growth across late-stage biotech development and institutional Digital Asset Treasury Solutions.

E.F. Hutton worked closely with both companies to shape the transaction framework, coordinate investor participation, and guide the capital raise through a complex diligence and negotiation process. The merger gives the combined business access to a significant financing pathway while integrating MindWave’s AI-driven treasury engine, which is designed to optimize how the company manages and grows its capital over time. Apimeds’ biotech late-stage, non-opioid pain-management biologic portfolio and MindWave’s digital AI-driven Bitcoin treasury, digital asset yield generation, and $NILA-powered ecosystem together establish a platform designed for long-term scalability. The E.F. Hutton team helped design a capital strategy that matches that ambition.



“We are delighted to have advised Apimeds and MindWave on this compelling merger – a deal that captures the future of biotech innovation merged with AI-based financial optimization,” said Joseph Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. “This transaction underscores EF Hutton’s ability to deliver bespoke capital markets solutions and strategic advisory services that drive value creation for emerging-growth companies across sectors.”

With the new PIPE facility and MindWave’s technology integrated into its operations, the combined entity is positioned to accelerate its development pipeline while gaining a more efficient system for capital deployment. E.F. Hutton’s role included advising on transaction terms, working alongside both management teams on strategic alignment, and orchestrating key elements of the financing execution.

This engagement continues to expand E.F. Hutton’s presence in structuring complex capital solutions, cross-sector mergers, and innovative financing models that support companies navigating pivotal stages of growth.

