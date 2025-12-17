United States Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Report by Product Type, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Report by Product Type, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. ostomy care market is growing as a result of increased surgical cases, technological advancements, and improved access to healthcare services. The key distribution channels are hospitals, clinics, and homecare providers. Ongoing product development in adhesives, skin barriers, and odor control improves patient experience. Still, cost pressures and patient awareness gaps continue to be issues. The market is trending towards patient-focused solutions that emphasize comfort, discretion, and enhanced self-care, making it a resilient healthcare niche.
Ostomy bags account for the biggest portion of the U.S. market for stoma care, as they are a necessary daily requirement for patients with colostomy, ileostomy, or urostomy. Advances in bag design - filter technology, low-profile designs, and longer wear-time - are boosting rates of adoption. The recurrent use guarantees constant demand, and subscription services offered over the Internet maximize patient convenience. This segment should continue to be the pillar of the U.S. ostomy care market.
Pastes, powders, and skin barrier rings are key in providing stoma security and skin protection. They stop leakage, cut down on skin irritation, and enhance ostomy bag adhesion. Though a smaller segment than bags, these devices are key in overall patient comfort and adherence. Increased understanding of the importance of skin health in ostomy care is driving demand for pastes and powders, with companies turning their attention to hypoallergenic and no-stick formats.
Colostomy care is one of the major segments of the U.S. ostomy market because of the widespread incidence of colorectal cancer. Reliable bags, pastes, and accessories are needed by the patient for long-term care. Odor control and skin protection are critical areas of innovation in this segment because most patients have difficulty in adjusting to lifestyle changes after surgery. Hospital and homecare are the major settings for product usage, with increasing focus on education programs facilitating the patient's switch to self-care.
Hospitals continue to be a main avenue for ostomy care in the U.S. because they perform surgery and initial postoperative care. They are key to first exposure of patients to ostomy products, initial education, and referral to trusted suppliers. Hospitals also collaborate with manufacturers on bulk purchases of bags and accessories. As procedural volumes increase, hospital demand continues to be the foundation for market growth, though long-term patient dependence switches towards homecare and retail supply chains.
The internet sales channel for ostomy care supplies is expanding at a fast pace in the United States, fueled by patients' desire for privacy, convenience, and timely delivery. Subscription-based delivery programs are offered by e-commerce sites and specialty medical distributors, so that patients never have to worry about running out of supplies. Educational materials and peer support groups are also available on internet sites, which help mitigate stigma and promote self-management. This digital shift is increasing market reach, especially among younger, technology-oriented patients and caregivers.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$896.98 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Stoma or Ostomy Care Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product Type
6.2 By Application
6.3 By End User
6.4 By Distribution Channel
6.5 By States
7. Product Type
7.1 Ostomy Bags
7.2 Skin Barriers
7.3 Pastes and Powders
7.4 Other Accessories
8. Application
8.1 Colostomy
8.2 Ileostomy
8.3 Urostomy
9. End User
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Homecare
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10. Distribution Channel
10.1 Online Pharmacy
10.2 Retail Pharmacy
10.3 Hospital Pharmacies
11. Top States
11.1 California
11.2 Texas
11.3 New York
11.4 Florida
11.5 Illinois
11.6 Pennsylvania
11.7 Ohio
11.8 Georgia
11.9 New Jersey
11.10 Washington
11.11 North Carolina
11.12 Massachusetts
11.13 Virginia
11.14 Michigan
11.15 Maryland
11.16 Colorado
11.17 Tennessee
11.18 Indiana
11.19 Arizona
11.20 Minnesota
11.21 Wisconsin
11.22 Missouri
11.23 Connecticut
11.24 South Carolina
11.25 Oregon
11.26 Louisiana
11.27 Alabama
11.28 Kentucky
11.29 Rest of United States
12. Value Chain Analysis
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Competition
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threats
15. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
16. Key Players Analysis
16.1 Alcare Co. Ltd.
16.2 3M Co.
16.3 B. BRAUN
16.4 Coloplast A/S
16.5 Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc.
16.6 BAO Health Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
16.7 ConvaTec Group PLC
16.8 Flexicare Medical Limited
16.9 Hollister Incorporated
