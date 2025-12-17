Skygauge Robotics Appoints Tech Veteran Richard Shatilla as CEO to Drive Global Commercial Expansion

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skygauge Robotics, the leader in industrial contact drones and ultrasonic testing, today announced the appointment of Richard Shatilla as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. The appointment marks a strategic inflection point as the company accelerates from product breakthrough to global commercial scale.

Co-founder Maksym Korol will transition to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). This planned succession strengthens Skygauge’s executive structure, allowing Maksym to focus exclusively on technical innovation and product roadmap while Richard steers commercial strategy and operational growth.

Building a Workforce in the Sky

Backed by BDC Capital’s Venture Fund and top-tier industrial investors, Skygauge is redefining the $40B+ inspection and maintenance market. Unlike standard drones designed to avoid obstacles, Skygauge’s patented design allows the system to make physical contact with structures. This capability enables robotics to perform Ultrasonic Thickness (UT) and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) work at height; tasks traditionally requiring hazardous scaffolding or rope access, resulting in 10x faster inspections and dramatically improved safety profiles for sectors like Oil & Gas, Shipping, and Infrastructure.

Leadership for Scale

Richard brings over two decades of global leadership experience in advanced technology, automation, and imaging. He has successfully scaled companies to exit and built high-performing commercial organizations, creating over $1 billion in investor and shareholder value. His background spans large enterprise deployments across industrial, defense, and government sectors, aligning directly with Skygauge’s growth trajectory.

"We are at a decisive moment in the industrial robotics sector," said John Bowles, Chairman of the Board. "Richard possesses the rare combination of commercial rigor and strategic vision required to take a deep-tech company global. With Richard driving the business and Maksym driving the technology, Skygauge has the ideal leadership team to dominate the contact-drone category."

"The Skygauge platform is not just a drone; it is a flying industrial robot that solves a critical pain point for asset owners," said Richard Shatilla, CEO. "Maksym and the team have built a defensible, category-defining technology. I am thrilled to join them and BDC Capital to operationalize this innovation, deepen our footprint globally, and deliver the reliable, scalable solutions our industrial partners demand."

Skygauge Robotics will continue to expand its deployments across energy, petrochemical, and defense applications throughout 2026.

About Skygauge Robotics

Skygauge Robotics develops advanced robotics for industrial work at height. The company’s flagship system reinvents ultrasonic testing by replacing dangerous manual labor with precise, contact-based drone inspections. Skygauge enables asset owners to reduce downtime, lower costs, and improve safety. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries please email contact@skygauge.co