Big Energy Joint Stock Company to Acquire Units of Max Power Corp.

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Energy Joint Stock Company (the “Acquiror”) announces today that it has subscribed for 16,666,666 units (“Units”) of Max Power Mining Corp. (“Max Power”) (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) pursuant to a subscription agreement entered into between the Acquiror and Max Power (the “Subscription Agreement”). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (“Common Share”) and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) in the capital of Max Power, at a price of C$0.30 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,999,999.80, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”).

Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, the Acquiror did not directly or indirectly own or exercise control over any Common Shares or Warrants of Max Power. After the closing of the Private Placement, the Acquiror now owns and controls 16,666,666 Common Shares and 8,333,333 Warrants, representing approximately 13.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 19.56% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a fully-diluted basis.

The Acquiror will acquire the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Acquiror may from time to time acquire additional Common Shares or Warrants of Max Power or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares or Warrants of Max Power that it owns at such time.

An early warning report will be filed by the Acquiror in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About the Acquiror

The Acquiror is a subsidiary of the Big Capital Joint Stock Company, a Vietnamese joint stock company under Business Registration License No. 0107793030, which focuses on producing, trading, investment, and consulting service- that dedicated for oil and gas business in Vietnam and worldwide.

The Acquiror’s head office is located at B020 The Manor Tower, Me Tri Street, Tu Liem Ward, Ha Noi, Vietnam, 10000. Max Power’s head office is located at Suite 2700, 1133 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 4E5.

