Institutional Mortgage Capital Announces Launch of REDF XV, Its Latest Value-Add Canadian Commercial Mortgage Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Mortgage Capital (“IMC”), a leading Canadian commercial real estate debt investment manager, announced the launch of REDF XV, the newest vintage in its flagship REDF value-add mortgage fund series.

REDF XV will target $250 million to $350 million in total capital commitments. The previous Fund, REDF XIV, totaled $253 million.

Consistent with previous offerings, REDF XV will focus on originating and managing diversified, value-add commercial mortgage loans across Canada.

REDF XV Initial Close occurred November 20, 2025, and will remain open to additional subscriptions for up to 18 months.

REDF XV will seek to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by providing short-term financing solutions to high-quality real estate sponsors executing acquisitions, re-positionings, and other value add business plans. The Fund will be diversified across geography, asset type and borrower, with a focus on income-producing real estate supported by strong underlying fundamentals.

“As institutional investors continue to seek defensive yield with real-asset backing, we are seeing strong demand for flexible financing solutions in the Canadian market,” said Darren Schmidt, Portfolio Manager of the REDF Strategy at IMC. “REDF XV continues our proven approach of partnering with experienced real estate operators to unlock value while maintaining disciplined underwriting and robust downside protection.”

IMC’s value-add mortgage platform has a long-standing track record of delivering consistent performance through multiple market cycles, supported by the firm’s in-house loan servicing platform and deep underwriting capabilities developed over more than two decades.

“We believe this continues to be a compelling environment for private real estate credit,” said John Ho, President & CEO of IMC. “REDF XV builds on the success of prior vintages, offering investors exposure to well-structured loans with strong collateral, attractive spreads, and meaningful structural protections.”

Key Highlights of REDF XV:

Target Fund Size: $250–$350 million

Investment Strategy: Value-add commercial mortgage loans across Canada

Diversification: Multi-market, multi-asset-class exposure

Initial Close: November 20, 2025

Subscription Period: 18-month capital raise window





IMC, founded in 2009, manages a range of commercial mortgage and real estate investment strategies on behalf of pensions, endowments, foundations, family office and other institutional investors. IMC is headquartered in Toronto and is a CMHC-approved lender with a Fitch-rated loan servicing platform.