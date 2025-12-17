Fire Truck Market Set to Reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2035 as Rising Municipal Capital Spending and Inflationary Pricing Drive Fleet Replacement Cycles Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fire truck market stands at a valuation of USD 9.8 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the 2026–2035 forecast period.

Technological innovation within the fire truck market is currently defined by a massive shift toward high-voltage electrification. In 2024, Pierce Manufacturing successfully deployed the Volterra pumper, utilizing a proprietary battery system that ensures zero-emission performance during standby and pumping modes. Competitor E-ONE delivered the Vector electric truck to Toronto and Mesa, featuring an industry-leading battery capacity of 327 kilowatt-hours (kWh). Such systems operate on an 800-volt electrical architecture to facilitate rapid charging capabilities. Consequently, the Vector’s electric motor achieves a peak output of 536 horsepower. These advancements confirm that the fire truck market is prioritizing power density.

Operational range metrics are equally impressive in recent deployments. Redmond, Washington, introduced a new electric engine in early 2025 with an electric-only range of 80 miles. Engaging the diesel backup extends the vehicle’s total range to over 200 miles. Rosenbauer’s RTX electric truck supports DC fast charging in approximately 15 minutes. Furthermore, the diesel range extender engages automatically when the battery state-of-charge drops below 20%. These specifications highlight how the market is overcoming range anxiety through hybrid engineering.

Key Findings in Fire Truck Market

Market Forecast (2035) USD 17.5 billion CAGR 5.9% Largest Region (2025) Europe (35.85%) By Type Engine Pumper Truck (46%) By Propulsion ICE (Largest) By Capacity >500 Gallon (Largest) By Application Residential and Commercial (Largest) Top Drivers Rising multi-story urban density necessitating higher vertical reach aerials.

Surging wildland urban interface fires demanding aggressive off-road pump performance.

Municipal annexation expanding service territories requiring extended operational range apparatus. Top Trends Integration of digital alert systems protecting crews during roadside operations.

Shift towards shorter wheelbase pumpers enhancing maneuverability in congested cities. Top Challenges Complex integration of electronic stability controls on high center-of-gravity vehicles.

Balancing increasing equipment payload requirements against strict axle weight limits.

Cramped chassis packaging complicating maintenance access for fleet technicians.

Rising Municipal Capital Expenditures and Inflationary Pricing Trends Impacting The Fire Truck Market Valuation

The cost of entry in the market saw a sharp increase throughout the 2024 procurement cycle. Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue approved the purchase of a Pierce Volterra at a total cost of USD 2.1 million. This acquisition included a strategic grant of USD 417,718 from the New Mexico Environment Department. Similarly, Denton, Texas, purchased its first electric fire truck for USD 1.8 million. Such pricing represents a USD 600,000 premium over comparable diesel-powered units. Stakeholders in the fire truck market must account for these premium valuations.

Inflationary pressures are affecting standard diesel units as well. Watertown, New York, received a pumper in August 2024 with a base truck cost of USD 717,000. Additional equipment outfitting added USD 15,000 to the final price. A future identical engine ordered by Watertown for late 2025 delivery is priced USD 215,000 higher due to inflation. Redmond’s electric infrastructure project was originally valued at USD 2.4 million. However, grants and donations reduced the net cost to the city to USD 264,600.

Extended Manufacturing Lead Times and Supply Chain Backlogs Persisting Across The Fire Truck Market

Supply chain constraints remain a critical bottleneck for the market in 2025. As of mid-2024, the average lead time for fully custom fire apparatus ranged between 35 to 45 months. The Watertown Fire Department endured a wait of exactly 858 days from order placement to delivery. Experts at W.S. Darley & Co. indicate that backlogs will persist into at least 2026. Component shortages are severe, with delivery quotes for small Honda and Briggs & Stratton engines remaining at 12+ months.

Departments are adopting agile procurement strategies to mitigate these delays in the fire truck market . San Bernardino County purchased 10 stock inventory units in early 2025 to bridge operational gaps. These modular units from REV Group offer a reduced delivery timeline of under 12 months. Industry data from FAMA reveals that booked orders in 2024 remained 45% above pre-pandemic baseline averages. Such sustained demand pressure is reshaping logistics within the market.

Record Financial Backlogs and Revenue Growth For Major Players

Financial indicators point to a robust expansion for the dominant manufacturers in the fire truck market. REV Group’s Specialty Vehicles segment reported a total backlog of USD 4,179.8 million at the end of fiscal Q4 2024. That figure represents an absolute backlog increase of USD 103.1 million compared to the prior year. Net sales for the segment reached USD 439.9 million in Q4 2024. Oshkosh Corporation reported a massive Fire & Emergency backlog of USD 5.3 billion in 2024.

Profitability metrics are equally strong across the sector. Oshkosh’s Vocational segment operating income increased to USD 291.7 million in Q2 2025. REV Group’s adjusted EBITDA for the Specialty segment hit USD 162.8 million for the full year 2024. To focus on this growth, REV Group divested its Collins bus business for USD 303 million. Concurrently, the USPS NGDV program managed by Oshkosh began low-rate production in Q3 2024. Rosenbauer America maintained a market share of approximately 8% amidst this competition.

Escalating Wildfire Severity Driving Technical Specification Upgrades Within The Fire Truck Market

Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) threats are forcing a technical evolution in the market. The 2024 Ford Bronco Wildland Command rig features 35-inch all-terrain tires for deep brush access. Standard Type 3 Wildland Engines procured in 2024 now require a minimum pump flow of 150 gallons per minute (GPM). Federal interagency standards mandate that these units sustain a rated pressure of 250 PSI. Gross vehicle weight ratings for Type 3 engines are strictly capped at 26,000 lbs.

Rapid attack capabilities are also being standardized. Type 6 engines now require a minimum tank capacity of 150 gallons. Globally, Magirus released 2024 specifications for forest fire vehicles with water tank capacities up to 7,000 liters. These enhanced specifications reflect the industry's response to extreme weather events. The fire truck market is increasingly defined by high-mobility, high-capacity apparatus designed for rugged terrain.

Strategic Federal Grant Allocations and Fiscal Appropriations Supporting Market Growth

Government funding remains a vital liquidity source for the fire truck market. The FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program received a total appropriation of USD 324 million for Fiscal Year 2024. After administrative set-asides, USD 291.6 million was available for direct vehicle awards. The City of Memphis secured USD 3,022,867 in AFG funding in late 2025. FEMA anticipates awarding approximately 2,000 separate grants from the 2024 funding pool.

Statutory requirements ensure these funds support diverse agencies across the fire truck market. Regulations mandate that 25% of available funds must be awarded to volunteer fire departments. Another 25% is allocated for career fire departments. The Bernalillo County grant covered 19.8% of their electric vehicle's total capital cost. Such financial support is critical for modernizing fleets. The market depends on these injections to bridge the gap between municipal budgets and rising asset costs.

Urgent Fleet Modernization and Replacement of Aging Assets Accelerating Demand

The inevitable replacement of aging assets is a primary driver of volume in the fire truck market. Watertown’s 2024 delivery replaced a pumper that had been in service for 28 years. The retired unit was a 1996 Ferrara pumper. Bernalillo County’s new electric purchase replaced a 1991 Pierce Dash engine, marking a 33-year service life. Los Angeles reported over 100 fire trucks out of service in 2024 due to age and repair backlogs.

Strategic mandates are further accelerating these retirement cycles. Victoria, BC, has set a mandate to electrify 80% of its fleet by 2040. San Bernardino’s order of modular trucks was a direct response to a deficit where 100+ rigs were offline. Operational readiness is non-negotiable for public safety.

Global Industrial and Aviation Sector Contracts Expanding the Specialized Fire Truck Scope

Specialized non-municipal orders are diversifying the revenue streams of the fire truck market. Saudi Aramco placed a significant order for 11 custom industrial pumpers with E-ONE in 2024. This commercial order included 6 units of 4x2 Industrial Pumpers and 2 units of 6x4 Multi-Purpose Industrial Pumpers. Groupe ADP ordered 4 Oshkosh Striker Volterra electric ARFF vehicles in 2024. Such contracts highlight the demand for high-performance industrial assets.

Aviation remains a key sector for specialized apparatus. Guadalajara International Airport finalized an order for a Striker 6x6 ARFF vehicle in late 2024. Additionally, Danko received an order for a specialized wildland unit for the Hammond Fire Protection District with delivery scheduled for June 2026. These diverse contracts demonstrate global reliance on North American engineering. The specialized segment of the fire truck market continues to offer lucrative opportunities beyond municipal contracts.

High Performance Engineering and Operational Infrastructure Investments Defining The Modern Market

Performance capabilities in the fire truck market reached new benchmarks in 2024. Pierce Enforcer pumpers now frequently feature the PACCAR MX-13 engine rated at 510 horsepower. Standard Hale Qmax-XS pumps on these units offer flow rates of 1,500 GPM. Redmond’s electric pumper matches this output with a 2,000 GPM capacity. Kokomo Fire Department ordered a rescue truck with a 16-kW Harrison generator and a 24-foot aluminum body.

Operational success is validated by field data. The Rosenbauer RTX in Victoria handled 95% of its call volume in full-electric mode during 2024 trials. That unit responded to its first call at 1:34 p.m. on June 21, 2024. Mesa funded their purchase through a 2018 bond deployed in the 2024 cycle. Prince George’s County ordered 5 custom apparatus in April 2024. E-ONE celebrated its 50th anniversary, underscoring its legacy. The fire truck market is thriving on validated performance and robust infrastructure investment.

