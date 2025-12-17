SoundThinking Opens New Alert Review Center in Orlando, Establishing Permanent Hub for SafePointe Operations

Summary: SoundThinking opens a new in-office Alert Review Center in downtown Orlando, FL, creating a centralized operational hub and the opportunity for nearly 30 public-safety jobs in the region.

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the opening of its new Alert Review Center (ARC) in downtown Orlando. The office will serve as the permanent home for the company’s SafePointe® alert review operations, bringing formerly distributed roles into a centralized facility to strengthen team collaboration, training consistency, and real-time coordination.

The ARC plays a vital role in supporting SafePointe, SoundThinking’s AI-enabled weapons detection system. When SafePointe identifies a potential threat, trained reviewers in the ARC analyze the alert in real time—often within seconds—to provide customers with timely, accurate information to support safety operations in hospitals, casinos, corporate campuses, and other public spaces across the country where SafePointe is deployed.

This investment supports the growth of the SafePointe solution in these verticals to address and mitigate workplace violence and enhance overall security.

The Company expects that the facility will be staffed by nearly 30 full-time employees once hiring is complete. The consolidation brings roles that were previously remote and based across multiple states into the downtown facility, contributing to the region’s growing technology and public-safety workforce.

Located in 1,872 square feet of office space in the Regions Bank Tower, the center demonstrates SoundThinking's long-term commitment to downtown Orlando through a three-year renewable lease.

“SoundThinking’s decision to locate its Alert Review Center in the heart of downtown Orlando strengthens our growing ecosystem of innovative employers,” said David Barilla, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Board and Community Redevelopment Agency. “Their investment brings high-quality public-safety jobs to the urban core and reinforces the strong momentum we’re seeing as more companies choose downtown as a place to grow, collaborate, and contribute to our vibrant community.”

“We are pleased to establish Orlando as the permanent home for our Alert Review Center,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “Centralizing our operations in one location strengthens team cohesion and allows us to tap into Orlando’s strong talent market and business-friendly environment. We are proud to invest in the region and to support safer public spaces through responsible, human-in-the-loop alert review.”

The ARC is now fully operational and supporting SafePointe customers nationwide. To learn more about SoundThinking and SafePointe weapons detection system, please visit www.SoundThinking.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

