PaymentWorks Announces Award Winners During Third Annual Vendor Management Appreciation Day Event

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks today announced the 2025 winners of the Vendor Management Appreciation Day customer awards during a live virtual event.

Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards

The holiday, coined by PaymentWorks, celebrated and elevated the indispensable contributions of vendor management staff across all organization types and sectors. As part of the celebration, PaymentWorks announced award winners in several categories and two new inductees into the PaymentWorks Hall of Fame.

Vendor Management Excellence Award: PaymentWorks presents this award to the customer organization that demonstrates a thorough understanding of the importance of vendor management. The organization has employed a best-in-class approach, combining PaymentWorks and documentation, to enhance its vendor onboarding and management process. Winner: Town of Davie (Florida) Runner Up: Rockefeller University (New York, NY) Runner Up: Poudre School District (Fort Collins, CO)

PaymentWorks presents this award to the customer organization that demonstrates a thorough understanding of the importance of vendor management. The organization has employed a best-in-class approach, combining PaymentWorks and documentation, to enhance its vendor onboarding and management process. Dollars and Sense Impact Award: Awarded to the organization that used the PaymentWorks platform to convert vendors from paper to electronic payment methods, saving their organization money by converting to ACH, PaymentWorks EarlyPay Accelerated ACH, and virtual card, and/or earning revenue on their payables. Winner: University of North Texas Runner Up: University of North Carolina at Asheville Runner Up: Nuvance Health (Danbury, CT)

Awarded to the organization that used the PaymentWorks platform to convert vendors from paper to electronic payment methods, saving their organization money by converting to ACH, PaymentWorks EarlyPay Accelerated ACH, and virtual card, and/or earning revenue on their payables. Vendor Management Hero Award: PaymentWorks honors the individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization’s vendor management approach using PaymentWorks. Winner: Rachel Jameson, City of Carlsbad (CA) Runner Up: Jeremy Wool, NYU Langone (New York, NY) Runner Up: Maryana Martinez, Academy Sports & Outdoors (Katy, TX)

PaymentWorks honors the individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization’s vendor management approach using PaymentWorks.

Vendor Management Hall of Fame

The PaymentWorks Vendor Management Hall of Fame recognizes invaluable contributions to the PaymentWorks product and the PaymentWorks User Community, thereby increasing the value of Vendor Management at our users' organizations.

2025 Inductees

The Procurement Team at the University of California, San Diego

Brian Smith, Matt Persic, and Anthony Parilla at Johns Hopkins

Vendor Management Appreciation Day 2026

Set for December 10, 2026, Vendor Management Appreciation Day will again generate months of pre-event buzz, featuring practical tools, actionable resources, and innovative strategies designed to empower vendor management teams. It's your chance to elevate your processes, highlight the incredible value you bring, and show the world just how vital vendor management truly is. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate your hard work and make a lasting impact!

Find more information at www.vendormanagementappreciationday.com.

About PaymentWorksPaymentWorks is the foundation of the supplier file. With our digital supplier onboarding platform, PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s largest payments security warranty for fraudulent payments and a network of tier-one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, enterprise, and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the vendor management process while reducing risk, controlling costs, and earning revenue.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b792225b-5e34-4ae1-a19d-2b0c67a3abcf