Plug Power Installs 5MW GenEco Electrolyzer with Cleanergy Solutions Namibia for Africa’s First Fully Integrated Green Hydrogen Facility

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced it has successfully installed a 5MW GenEco electrolyzer system for Cleanergy Solutions Namibia ’s groundbreaking green hydrogen project. The Walvis Bay project plant, which officially opened in September, represents Africa’s first fully integrated commercial green hydrogen facility and will serve as the foundation for expanding hydrogen mobility across Namibia and neighboring markets.

Plug’s PEM GenEco electrolyzer is integrated directly at Cleanergy Solutions Namibia’s Hydrogen Dune site, which includes a 5MW solar park spanning more than 6.5 hectares and a 5.9 MWh battery energy storage system to produce renewable hydrogen off-grid. The locally generated hydrogen will support hydrogen-powered trucks, port and rail equipment, and small ships operating through the Port of Walvis Bay, while also supplying vehicles converted on site for dual-fuel operation using hydrogen and conventional fuels.

By pairing renewable power generation with Plug’s electrolyzer hydrogen production and refueling infrastructure, the Cleanergy Solutions Namibia project creates a vertically integrated model that links clean electrons to clean molecules and supports Namibia’s emergence as a hydrogen production hub for transportation, maritime operations, and broader industrial decarbonization.

“Projects like Cleanergy Solutions Namibia demonstrate how green hydrogen is moving from concept to commercial reality,” said Jose Luis Crespo, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Plug. “By deploying our electrolyzer technology in growing hydrogen markets such as Namibia, we are helping partners build reliable, scalable hydrogen infrastructure that can decarbonize transportation and industrial activity today while supporting long-term economic development.”

This latest Plug project aligns with accelerating global investment in hydrogen. Regions including Africa, the Middle East, and Australia are emerging as next-generation hydrogen hubs, supported by renewable resources and favorable policy frameworks that enable early commercial deployment. The Cleanergy Solutions Namibia project is expected to serve as a replicable model for hydrogen infrastructure development across Africa, positioning Namibia as a regional leader in renewable hydrogen production with export potential.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers, advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 285 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future expectations, plans, objective or performance, including Plug’s expectations regarding the Cleanergy Solutions Namibia project and statements regarding the timing, scope, commercial deployment, scalability and performance of the project, its ability to support hydrogen mobility, industrial use or export markets, its ability to serve as model for hydrogen infrastructure development across Africa, and Namibia’s potential emergence as a regional leader or hub for renewable hydrogen production. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: Plug's ability to successfully perform under the arrangement with Cleanergy Solutions Namibia; the ability of Cleanergy Solutions Namibia and its partners to perform their obligations and secure necessary financing; the availability, reliability and cost of renewable power inputs; risks related to the development and expansion of Plug's hydrogen production, logistics, transportation, and delivery network; competition in the hydrogen generation market; technological challenges; regulatory and policy changes; market acceptance of hydrogen solutions; Plug’s ability to achieve profitability and manage liquidity; supply chain disruptions; geopolitical, currency, infrastructure, export and cross-border operational risks; and general economic and market conditions. Additional risks are described in Plug’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Plug undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.