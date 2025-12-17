WeShop Expands Retail Partnerships with Top Brands, Bringing More Choices to Shoppers

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced the addition of several major retail partners, enhancing its offerings and providing shoppers with even more ways to save and shop. The platform now features Dicks Sporting Goods , GNC , Gilt , and JTV Jewelry , alongside other leading brands.

With these additions, WeShop continues to broaden its retail network, offering customers in the U.S. and UK access to everything from sporting goods and health supplements to fine jewelry and luxury fashion. Shoppers can now enjoy Shareback™ rewards, exclusively for the WeShop community, where users earn WePoints through shopping activity that may convert into ownership in WeShop.

WeShop already offers shoppers a wide array of top retailers, including Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, ULTA Beauty, The Home Depot, Nike, Old Navy, eBay, Best Buy, Petco, Bloomingdale’s, SHEIN, Expedia, Chewy, Sam’s Club, JCPenney, and many more, providing users with variety and rewards across categories including fashion, electronics, beauty, home goods, and travel.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new, diverse group of top-tier retailers to the WeShop platform,” said John Garner, founder of WeShop. “These partnerships reflect our commitment to leading the Retail Revolution, providing customers with a convenient, rewarding, and comprehensive online shopping experience. Whether customers are planning a vacation, upgrading their website, shopping for fitness essentials, or treating themselves to jewelry, WeShop is rewarding shoppers for their purchases.”

These expansions are part of WeShop’s ongoing efforts to grow its network of retail partners and provide unmatched shopping and reward experiences to its users. Shoppers can access these retailers immediately through the WeShop app.

For more information on WeShop and its growing list of retail partners, visit https://we.shop/mobile-app/ .

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning thousands of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions by WeShop that involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed September 15, 2025 and any amendments thereto.