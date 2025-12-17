ASM to invest in expansion in the Netherlands, signs Head of Terms with Almere Municipality and Province

Almere, The Netherlands

December 17, 2025

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announced its intention to invest in a new facility in the Netherlands to support future growth. As part of this strategic investment, ASM signed a Head of Terms with the Municipality of Almere and the Province of Flevoland in the presence of minister Karremans of Economic Affairs.

The planned facility in Almere will serve as ASM’s new global headquarters and include a state-of-the-art R&D center, a dedicated training hub, and part of the group’s product development operations. Over the coming years, ASM expects to invest several hundred million euros in this project, marking a significant expansion of its presence and activities in the Netherlands.

This investment aligns with ASM’s Growth-through-Innovation strategy and supports its ambition to achieve over €5.7 billion in sales by 2030. The new site will strengthen ASM’s global R&D capabilities and reinforce its commitment to innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Hichem M’Saad, CEO of ASM, said: “ASM is growing rapidly, and to meet increasing demand of our customers we are expanding our R&D capabilities worldwide, including here in Europe. I’m delighted that we are ready to make a meaningful investment in Almere, which has been our home for more than two decades. This new facility will be a cornerstone for innovation and a catalyst for future growth.”

The Head of Terms was signed in the presence of ASM’s CEO Hichem M’Saad; CFO Paul Verhagen; Minister of Economic Affairs Vincent Karremans; alongside Mayor of Almere Hein van der Loo and the King’s Commissioner in Flevoland Arjen Gerritsen.

Minister Vincent Karremans commented: “This investment by ASM is a strong signal for the Netherlands as a hub for high-tech innovation. It will create jobs, strengthen our semiconductor ecosystem, and reinforce Europe’s strategic position in advanced technologies. We are proud to support ASM in this important step.”

The new facility will be located in the Weerwater Southside area of Almere. Signing this Head of Terms marks a major milestone in ASM’s investment process and the start of a new phase of collaboration with local authorities to finalize conditions and move toward execution. In the next stage, the Head of Terms will be translated into detailed plans and concrete actions from all parties. The success of this project will hinge on factors such as access to skilled talent, a stable and favorable investment climate, reliable energy supply, strong infrastructure, and a dynamic local ecosystem - essential elements for creating a world-class innovation hub.

ASM remains committed to Almere as its global headquarters - a choice made over 23 years ago for its strong business opportunities and excellent connectivity. This new investment builds on that foundation and leverages Almere’s ambition to create a vibrant high-tech campus, as well as its central position relative to major semiconductor hubs in the Netherlands and across Europe.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.