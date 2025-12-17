B2U Storage Solutions Launches Fund for Second-Life Battery Energy Storage Systems

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2U Storage Solutions , the leading provider of large-scale energy storage systems using second-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has launched its first structured finance fund with a portfolio of seven battery energy storage system (BESS) projects that utilize second-life EV batteries. Of the first four projects now in operation, three are in California and one is located in Texas. Three additional projects will be added to the fund as they come online in Texas in 2026. The fund is backed by several undisclosed investors.

B2U will retain an interest in the fund and continue to manage day-to-day operations of projects owned by the fund. A leader in the EV battery repurposing space, B2U is now evolving its business model via this strategic financing. Launching this fund enables B2U to divest operating projects and invest the proceeds in the business. This will facilitate more second-life EV battery deployment at scale.

B2U is actively expanding its footprint across Texas, with three additional grid-storage sites expected to be online in 2026 and sold into the fund thereafter. The Company’s patented and proven EV pack storage (EPS) technology enables efficient plug-and-play deployment of batteries. By avoiding remanufacturing costs, these projects feature a low levelized cost of storage (LCOS) while delivering grid-services revenue on par with first-life BESS projects. With its cost advantages, B2U expects the new fund to deliver above-average infrastructure returns and well exceed average returns for first-life BESS projects.

“Launching this fund is a special opportunity for B2U, made possible by our efficient, scalable model that has already demonstrated significant profitability,” said Freeman Hall, CEO of B2U Storage Solutions. “We anticipate the fund will create a ‘flywheel effect’ for self-sustaining growth in which our projects deliver continuous returns that support the deployment of others. With a strong pipeline of EV batteries already secured, we’re poised for significant growth in the coming years. Establishing this fund allows us to carry fewer assets while securing substantial cash flow for continued growth.”

About B2U Storage Solutions

B2U (“Battery Second Use”) Storage Solutions develops and operates large-scale energy storage systems using second-life EV batteries deployed using our patented EPS technology that eliminates repurposing costs and achieves effective yields from strings of second life EV batteries. B2U’s projects provide electricity and grid services when they’re needed most at a superior Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS). US Patent No. 11,289,921, U.S. Patent Applications No. 17,675,456, 17,827,046. For more information please visit: www.b2uco.com .