OpenVault Vantage Nabs TV Tech “Best in Market” Award

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage, OpenVault’s AI-powered suite of broadband network optimization tools, has been named a winner of a 2025 Media & Entertainment Best in Market Award by TV Tech, a leading B2B brand covering the broadcast, entertainment and media industries.

Vantage was honored as one of the standout products and solutions that have been brought to market over the last 12 months, and was one of only 18 products cited by the TV Tech experts. Winners were selected on the basis of excellence in innovation, value, feature sets, and ease of use.

“The TV Tech winners represent a cross section of the breakthrough technologies that are moving media and entertainment delivery into the future,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and co-founder of OpenVault. “We’re grateful that the evaluation team highlighted highest-quality delivery in the video ecosystem, and for their recognition of the AI capabilities that Vantage brings to the table.”

Vantage’s flagship components, Vantage PNM (Proactive Network Management) and Vantage Advanced PMA™ (Profile Management Application), work seamlessly together to address the need for Advanced DOCSIS 3.1 or higher performance that optimizes subscriber experiences for live marquee events, higher resolution displays and live gameplay. Vantage enables broadband providers automatically to identify and prioritize repair of network impairments and creates up to 40% additional bandwidth that can prevent subscribers from being shunted to slower, less powerful DOCSIS channels when their preferred level of service is compromised.

Vantage’s real-time monitoring, AI-driven insights and automated workflows provide a comprehensive approach toward service optimization. Its AI agents flag issues that otherwise would be missed; the agents match real-time patterns against those of known impairments; find issues that often elude basic analysis; automatically prescribe fixes; and escalate systemic or chronic faults to higher tiers. The result is faster, better resolution of issues that could impede Quality of Service and the customer experience.

More information on OpenVault Vantage is available at www.openvault.com or by contacting OpenVault at sales@openvault.com.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies’ solutions, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the data collected from broadband networks to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage and network health. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions that dramatically improve subscribers’ Quality of Experience, providing operators with tremendous value through software while avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kristen Nihamin at knihamin@openvault.com or 917-509-9028