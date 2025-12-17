Incyclix Bio Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Dr. Kimberly Blackwell

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incyclix Bio, LLC, a next-generation cell cycle control company developing INX-315, a novel, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor for the treatment of advanced and resistant cancer, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Blackwell, MD, to its Board of Directors as an independent board member. Dr. Blackwell is a leading oncology innovator and breast cancer researcher who brings over 20 years in drug development experience to Incyclix.

“Dr. Blackwell is a distinguished leader in breast cancer research with a breadth of experience advancing multiple oncology programs through the clinic,” said Patrick Roberts, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Incyclix Bio. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Blackwell as we continue our momentum evaluating our CDK2 inhibitor for the treatment of advanced and metastatic cancers, including breast cancer.”

Dr. Blackwell is Chief Development Officer at Nucleus RadioPharm, an advanced radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and research and development company partnered with the Mayo Clinic. With over 20 years in drug development, she founded Key Oncology Consulting and has guided multiple early-stage biotech companies in precision oncology. Her past leadership roles include CEO and Board Member of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Chief Medical Officer at Tempus AI, and senior positions at Eli Lilly, where she was recognized by Endpoints as one of the “Twenty Extraordinary Women in Biopharma R&D.” In 2013, she was recognized as TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People for pioneering targeted therapies including lapatinib and T-DM1 for HER2-positive disease. A former Duke University Cancer Institute faculty member, Dr. Blackwell has led more than 50 clinical trials, co-founded radiotherapeutics company Cereius, and serves on the Boards of Century Therapeutics, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Charm Therapeutics and Fore Therapeutics.

“Incyclix’s pioneering work exploring CDK2 inhibition has exciting potential to improve outcomes for patients with treatment resistant and advanced cancer,” said Dr. Blackwell. “I look forward to supporting Incyclix’s team as they advance INX-315 through the clinic and toward patients with unmet need.”

