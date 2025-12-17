AI Meets Social Work: Untapped Solutions Secures Social-Impact Funding from Richard King Mellon Foundation to Scale Mission-Aligned CRM and Workforce Navigation Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Untapped Solutions, the mission-aligned CRM transforming how nonprofits, government agencies, and employers serve communities, today announced a $515,000 mission-driven investment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. This investment will accelerate development and deployment of Untapped Solutions’ redesigned, AI-powered platform, and support its rapidly expanding national footprint across nonprofits, jails, and workforce agencies.

Untapped Solutions helps human services organizations modernize case management, automate workflows, and measure real outcomes. Its AI-powered CRM and workforce platform is built for nonprofits, by nonprofits, to provide an intuitive, data-driven and deeply human solution for simplifying the complex daily realities of social impact work. On average, frontline case managers using Untapped save 8–12 hours per week by automating routine documentation, follow-ups, and reporting tasks.

New AI agents included in the recently redesigned and relaunched platform do not replace caseworkers, but will continue to extend their capacity for person-centered, relational work that drives real outcomes. The AI caseworker technology automates client referrals, follow-ups and progress tracking, freeing resources and valuable time for staff to focus on people, not paperwork. In addition to empowering caseworkers, a new AI Life Assistant for community users helps justice-impacted, homeless, youth, and marginalized individuals navigate jobs, services, programs, and opportunities.

“For too long there’s been a gap in the market forcing community-based organizations to use traditional customer relationship management platforms that were built for business. While these solutions are mainly built to drive revenue, Untapped Solutions is built to drive impact,” said Andre Peart, founder and CEO of Untapped Solutions. “With the relaunch of our platform and new AI agents, we’re delivering a first-of-its-kind system that pairs human service expertise with intelligent automation to transform how nonprofits and government agencies operate. This investment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation will help build on our momentum to bring these tools to more community-based organizations that need them.”

The new Untapped Solutions platform seamlessly connects five powerful tools to streamline every step of the client journey. These include:

All-in-one CRM . A central hub to manage clients, donors, volunteers, and programs with automated reporting, outcomes, and workflows to save valuable time and resources.

. A central hub to manage clients, donors, volunteers, and programs with automated reporting, outcomes, and workflows to save valuable time and resources. LifePath Navigator . A tool for clients of reentry programs, workforce development programs, housing services, and other social support organizations to track progress, manage goals and access resources, while reducing staff workload.

. A tool for clients of reentry programs, workforce development programs, housing services, and other social support organizations to track progress, manage goals and access resources, while reducing staff workload. AI Agents . Digital teammates that act as caseworkers, navigators, and workforce specialists — automating intakes, referrals, and client engagement.

. Digital teammates that act as caseworkers, navigators, and workforce specialists — automating intakes, referrals, and client engagement. Reentry Technology . Tools designed for use inside correctional facilities or reentry programs that connect data, clients, and services – even offline.

. Tools designed for use inside correctional facilities or reentry programs that connect data, clients, and services – even offline. Employers & Job Board. AI-powered matching and access to a pipeline of motivated, skilled candidates with lower turnover, post-hire support and tax credit assistance.



Untapped Solutions has been backed by Google, Dream.Org, and Zane VC. The Richard King Mellon Foundation’s investment in Untapped Solutions is made through its Social-Impact Investment Program, which funds for-profit startups with a social mission aligned with the Foundation’s philanthropic strategy.

About Untapped Solution

Untapped Solutions (Formerly ConConnect), is a pioneering technology platform designed to bridge the gap between employers, social enterprises, and untapped communities. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools and services tailored specifically to address the unique needs and challenges of these groups. Its AI-driven CRM, tailored recruitment and retention strategies, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge hubs empower organizations to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and maximize impact. Untapped Solutions champions diversity and inclusion, harnessing the untapped potential within communities to drive social and economic growth. For more information, visit https://untappedsolutions.com.

About Richard King Mellon Foundation

Founded in 1947, the Richard King Mellon Foundation is the largest foundation in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and one of the 50 largest in the world. The Foundation’s 2024 year-end net assets were $3.1 billion, and its Trustees in 2024 disbursed more than $155 million in grants and program-related investments. The Foundation focuses its funding on six primary program areas, delineated in its 2021 – 2030 Strategic Plan.

