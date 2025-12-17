Verist Offers New Products: Introducing Our Cutting-Edge Insurance Solutions for Life Sciences Firms

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verist Inc., a provider of holistic insurance and risk management solutions for commercial clients, announced today the launch of new and cutting-edge solutions for Life Sciences clients in the United States. This latest launch for Verist deepens its specialty focus on middle market and large account business for Life Sciences commercial clients. Verist is a top Managing General Underwriter (MGU) for business risks in real estate, hospitality, leisure, financial institutions, professional services, and now life sciences. Verist’s specialty product offerings also include active assailant, pandemic, and other such in-demand features, giving Verist a decided edge as a market specialist. Given its specialty focus, Verist brings a deep, comprehensive understanding of clients’ risks and is well-positioned to handle unique insurance needs for commercial clients paired with an enhanced white glove service model.

Verist’s capabilities and solutions for life sciences will extend to product liability, property, general liability, workers’ compensation, auto, and umbrella/excess liability lines of business. The deep industry expertise of the Verist underwriting team is deployed to craft coverage pertinent to each client’s present with an eye to their future; additionally, Verist brings a comprehensive approach towards safety, mitigation and resiliency planning through benchmarks and Verist-qualified best practices.

Mr. Jide Osifekun, Executive Vice President and Head of Life Sciences at Verist, expressed great enthusiasm for the newly launched proprietary product capabilities offered to this critical segment of business. Mr. Osifekun stated, “Verist’s products are carefully curated by a team of dedicated insurance professionals, widely recognized for their expertise in the life sciences space. Our passion is to work with clients and deliver more than just comprehensive insurance coverage; Verist’s mission is to help life sciences firms accomplish their objectives through strategic insight, actionable data and unique value-added services.”

“We are thrilled to enter this key industry segment and energized by the new capabilities and solutions we will provide to life sciences clients,” said Mr. Michael Chang, Verist CEO. “Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Drug, Pharmaceuticals, Biologics including Dietary Supplements/ Nutraceuticals, Medical Devices and many other specialties within the life sciences space will all benefit from the expertise, dedication to excellence and passion of our team to create long lasting relationships based on our innovative approach to risk management insurance solutions.”

For further information, please reach out to: contact@veristinc.com.

About Verist Inc. (www.veristinc.com)

Verist Inc. (d/b/a Verist Insurance Services in the States of California and Florida) (“Verist”) is a general agent with its principal place of business in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (CA license #: 0660690). Verist underwrites insurance business on behalf of certain non-affiliated insurance companies subject to pre-approved underwriting guidelines. Verist is licensed as a property casualty insurance agency in all states in which products are offered. Availability and qualification for coverage, terms, rates and discounts may vary by jurisdiction. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the issuing insurance carrier. Coverage under any insurance policy is subject to the terms and conditions of that policy and is ultimately the decision of the buyer. Verist receives commission and/or additional compensation from its insurance company partners and vendors in connection with its sale of insurance to you. Verist is owned by United Risk Global®; an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners and affiliated with Applied Underwriters operationally and through its common and powerful brand identity.