Addiction Policy Forum Highlights 10 Recent Breakthroughs and Studies Advancing Understanding of Addiction and Treatment

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum today released a spotlight of impactful addiction studies published recently.

The new list – “10 Key Breakthroughs: Recent Studies Advancing our Understanding of Addiction and Treatment” – spotlights significant scientific advancements reshaping the substance use disorder (SUD) field. The piece highlights promising progress in treatment, risk identification, early detection, addressing comorbidities, and emerging substance use trends, offering a clearer picture of the evolving science of addiction.

“There is a tremendous amount of innovation happening in the addiction science field right now,” said Jessica Hulsey, Founder and Executive Director of Addiction Policy Forum. “We created this resource to bring the most promising research directly to families, policymakers, practitioners in health care, criminal justice systems, and community organizations. We want people to see that innovation is happening and ensure that our field is tracking the latest scientific advancements related to addiction.”

“The goal of this resource is to ensure that these groundbreaking findings don’t remain siloed in academic journals, but instead guide how communities respond, how systems adapt, and how individuals get support,” said Dr. Redonna Chandler, Scientific Advisor for the Addiction Policy Forum. “Every breakthrough strengthens our ability to respond more effectively and expands our understanding of the complex nature of addiction.”

Highlights include:

GLP-1 Agonists Show Promise in Treating Substance Use Disorders

Neuromodulation is an Emerging Treatment for Substance Use Disorders

Contingency Management Treatment for Stimulant Use Disorder Shown to Reduce the Risk of Death

Medications to Treat Opioid Addiction Reduce Overdose Fatalities and Improve Patient Outcomes

Mindfulness-Based Therapy Paired with Medications Reduces Opioid Cravings

Aerobic Exercise Reduces Craving and Improves Decision-Making for Methamphetamine Use Disorder

Over 48 Million People Have a Diagnosable Substance Use Disorder in the United States

Cannabis Use and Health: Emerging Evidence Shows Significant Associations with Increased Risks of Heart Disease, Psychosis, and Suicide

Even Light to Moderate Drinking Carries Health Risks, Including Increasing the Risk of Cancer and Dementia

Nicotine Pouches, Cannabis, Vaping, and Hallucinogen Use Reaching Record Highs Among Adults

Read more about this research here: https://www.addictionpolicy.org/post/10-key-breakthroughs-recent-studies-advancing-our-understanding-of-addiction

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Bethesda, MD, with resources and services in every state. Our vision is to eliminate addiction as a major health problem. Our strategic priorities include helping patients and families in crisis, ending the stigma around addiction, expanding prevention and early intervention, increasing the uptake of evidence-based practice, and advancing patient-led research. Learn more at www.addictionpolicy.org.