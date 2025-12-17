Go Restive 2026 Returns to Accelerate the AI Transformation in Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restive , the country’s premier fintech-focused seed-stage venture capital firms, is excited to announce the return of its flagship founder event, Go Restive 2026 . Go Restive 2026 will take place on March 4, 2026, in San Francisco. Designed exclusively for very early-stage founders from pre-seed innovators to entrepreneurs exploring their next idea, Go Restive is an invite-only, day-long experience built to accelerate the next generation of AI-first financial technology companies. Applications are now open for founders to join .

As AI creates new opportunities to rebuild and rethink the technology powering financial services, there has never been a better time to build a company in this industry. Go Restive 2026 brings together the investors, operators, and technical leaders defining where the industry is heading and is designed to equip founders with the insights, guidance, and relationships needed to build in this rapidly evolving environment.

Restive believes AI will create a $1 Trillion dollar market opportunity over the next decade. Go Restive brings together today’s market leaders with the innovators building the future. If you are a founder who fits this criteria, you should apply to join . No idea or team is too early for consideration.

“Restive partners with founders who are solving massive problems and connects them deeply into the financial ecosystem,” said Ryan Falvey, Managing Partner at Restive. “We believe we’re in the midst of a once-in-a-generation transformation in financial services, enabled by AI. Go Restive exists to identify and support the next wave of founders building this future.”

With decades of operating experience and networks across financial services, Restive has backed companies that have collectively raised more than $1 billion in follow-on capital and generated over $8 billion in enterprise value, positively impacting millions of consumers and businesses.

Last year’s event brought together hundreds of founders, investors, and operators. Applications for founders for the Go Restive 2026 event are open until February 15, 2026.

About Restive

Restive is on a mission to help entrepreneurs build the world’s best companies. Restive partners with early founders who have an unrelenting vision to improve technology and build world-changing companies. The team provides a foundation of early-stage capital, deep operational expertise, and systematic connections to help founders launch and grow more quickly. Learn more at https://www.restive.com or follow Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Kathy Osborne

Press@restive.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e97dcee2-9308-452b-8559-14fb4e0efafe