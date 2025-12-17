NAHREP Acquires The Alumni Society from Guerrero Media

San Diego, CA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), with its 58,000 members and 100 chapters, announced that it has acquired The Alumni Society (TAS), a member organization of 5,700 business leaders who graduated from Ivy League and other elite universities, from Guerrero Media, publisher of Hispanic Executive.



NAHREP plans to convert TAS into a non-profit organization, appoint a board of senior-level members, and operate it as an independent organization. TAS will now join NAHREP’s family of affiliated groups, which includes the National Hispanic Construction Alliance, AVANCE Sports, and the Hispanic Wealth Project.



“The focus on advancing the professional and economic success for the Latino community across business sectors is the thread that connects all of our professional networks," said NAHREP Co-founder and CEO Gary Acosta. "This powerful merger unites the country’s largest Latino business network with a vibrant community of Latino leaders, opening unprecedented avenues for growth, collaboration, and impact."



Founded in 2015, The Alumni Society has long been guided by the vision and legacy of co-founders Pedro A. Guerrero and Ricardo Anzaldua, whose dedication to empowering Latino leaders has influenced countless professionals nationwide. This partnership builds on their pioneering work, ensuring their vision continues to thrive and expand within NAHREP’s broad ecosystem for the next decade and beyond. Guerrero will remain involved with the organization by supporting NAHREP’s team to facilitate a smooth, successful transition.



"For nearly a decade, The Alumni Society has cultivated a powerful community of Latino leaders, a network rich with potential that is ready for its next chapter," said Co-founder, Pedro A. Guerrero. "Joining NAHREP's family of affiliated groups allows us to unlock that potential in a meaningful, scalable way. Their vast resources, national reach, and proven infrastructure make it possible to expand opportunities for our members, providing them more events, more access, more visibility, more opportunities to connect and ensure this network continues to grow and deliver on its promise for decades to come."



By combining The Alumni Society's elite member network with NAHREP's proven success in managing large-scale business associations, TAS members will gain expanded access to professional development events, leadership programming, research initiatives, and the AVANCE Global platform — designed to connect Latino leaders across industries and continents.

