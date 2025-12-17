Vaso Corporation Announces Fifth Extension of Sales Representation Agreement with GE HealthCare

Vaso Corporation

137 Commercial Street

Plainview, New York 11803

Tel: (516) 997-4600 Fax: (516) 997-2299

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Newton

Investor Relations

Phone: 516-997-4600

Email: jnewton@vasocorporation.com

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaso Corporation (OTCQX: VASO) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vaso Diagnostics, Inc. d/b/a VasoHealthcare, has signed an amendment to the sales representation agreement with GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC) to extend the term of the agreement through December 31, 2030. This is the fifth time the parties have agreed to extend the term of the agreement and establishes a significant milestone in this longstanding collaboration, which began in May 2010. By virtue of the latest extension, the relationship will ultimately span over 20 years, reinforcing the shared commitment to advancing diagnostic imaging and ultrasound solutions across the United States.

Under the terms of this latest amendment, VasoHealthcare will continue to represent GE HealthCare’s portfolio of diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products and services, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, X-ray, mammography, and interventional guided solutions systems, as well as associated service and financial offerings. The amendment builds upon the success of the long-term relationship, ensuring continuity in sales representation and alignment with GE HealthCare’s commercial strategy. The collaboration has consistently delivered strong results, leveraging VasoHealthcare’s expertise and GE HealthCare’s technologies to help improve patient outcomes and support healthcare providers in meeting evolving clinical demands. This extension underscores both organizations’ dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer support to healthcare providers nationwide.

“This extension reflects the strength and longevity of our partnership with VasoHealthcare, built on a shared commitment to advancing patient care in the U.S. and, ultimately, helping to build a healthier future,” said Catherine Estrampes, President & CEO, U.S. and Canada, GE Healthcare.

“This milestone reflects a partnership built on trust, execution, and shared purpose. Extending the agreement between GE HealthCare and VasoHealthcare gives customers continuity and confidence. Our team – serving community hospitals, outpatient imaging centers, and specialty practices, including rural and underserved markets – will continue bringing GE HealthCare innovation to the point of care with the service, expertise, and urgency that customers expect,” shared Ms. Jane Moen, President, VasoHealthcare and COO, Vaso Corporation.

“The success of the representation program for GE HealthCare’s diagnostic imaging equipment has also expanded our partnership to include ultrasound products. I would like to thank all employees of VasoHealthcare and wish you continued success. We would not be able to achieve any of these without your dedication and professionalism,” added Dr. Jun Ma, President and CEO of Vaso Corporation.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation (OTCQX: VASO), headquartered in Plainview, New York, is a diversified organization with three core businesses operating as wholly-owned subsidiaries: VasoHealthcare, the professional sales service arm for GE HealthCare's diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products; VasoTechnology, an information technology and managed connectivity leader serving customers in healthcare provision and other sectors; and VasoMedical, the designer and manufacturer of proprietary medical devices including Biox series devices and the developer and operator of the ARCS cloud-based SaaS platform.

For additional information, please visit www.vasocorporation.com or contact us at info@vasocorporation.

Forward Looking Statements. Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this report, words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “may”, “optimistic”, “plans”, “potential”, “looking forward”, and “intends” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions, including the possibility of a downturn in the US economy and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; failure to achieve any portion of the earnout; the effect of the dramatic changes taking place in IT and healthcare; continuation of the GEHC agreement; the impact of competitive technology and products and their pricing; medical insurance reimbursement policies; manufacturing or supplier problems; unforeseen difficulties and delays in product development programs; the actions of regulatory authorities and third-party payers in the United States and overseas; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

# # #