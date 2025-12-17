Applied Pay Wins Most Innovative Product at 2025 Best in Biz Awards

Chicago, IL, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that its Applied Pay® product received the award for Most Innovative Product at the fifteenth annual Best in Biz Awards. The recognition highlights Applied Pay’s role in modernizing premium collection, providing insureds with a seamless online payment experience and enabling agents to reconcile transactions in real-time, reducing E&O risk and boosting back-office efficiency.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious awards in North America and globally, and it remains the only independent business awards program judged only by well-known writers, reporters and editors from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications including Financial Times, Forbes, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal.

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients with a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via credit/debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or ACH bank transfer. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. Embedded premium financing allows insured customers to solicit financing and enter into Premium Finance Agreements with upfront terms and instant approval without ever leaving the payment page. The solution also leverages intelligent automation to reconcile receivables at the account level, reducing the time and effort presently needed to reconcile payments.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized at this year’s Best in Biz Awards,” said Chase Petrey, president, Applied Pay. “As we look ahead, we plan to build on Applied Pay’s momentum by expanding more broadly into financial management, continuing to transform the payment experience for brokers while delivering the fast, convenient payment options insureds expect.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.