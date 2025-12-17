NETSOL celebrates over 25 years of being listed on Nasdaq with Opening Bell Ceremony

ENCINO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Najeeb Ghauri, has been invited to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on December 18, 2025, at 9:30 AM ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City.

This honor commemorates NETSOL’s 26th anniversary as a Nasdaq-listed company and recognizes the company’s long-standing contributions to global technology innovation.

Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has focused on building world-class technology platforms that enable the sale, financing and lifecycle management of assets. With over 40 years of domain expertise, NETSOL has deployed platforms supporting lenders, OEMs, captives and other financial institutions across more than 30 countries. The company also supports top automotive dealerships with cutting-edge automotive retail technology.

“This is a moment of immense pride, not just for me, but for every member of the NETSOL family and every customer we’ve had the privilege to serve,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “From the very beginning, our mission has been ambitious: To simplify complex commerce with technology that prepares businesses for the future. Over the years, we have evolved from developing innovative software solutions to delivering cloud-native, AI-enabled platforms, yet our mission has never wavered.”

“This milestone at Nasdaq is a testament to the perseverance, creativity and dedication of our teams around the world, and to the trust placed in us by our clients, partners and investors,” he added. “As we stand at the heart of Times Square, we celebrate not just our legacy, but our future, one defined by enduring partnerships, technological leadership and the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com