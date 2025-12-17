Mothers’ Milk Bank California and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Launch Research Partnership to Advance Understanding of Donor Human Milk on Babies in Need

SAN JOSE, Cailf., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mothers’ Milk Bank California (MMBCA), one of the nation’s leading nonprofit milk banks, announces a new research partnership with the renowned Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine . This collaboration marks a significant step forward in understanding the life-saving properties of donor human milk and its critical role in the health of medically fragile infants. The findings from this work will inform MMBCA’s innovation roadmap, clinical education efforts, and public advocacy initiatives.

Through this partnership, researchers will examine the molecular and cellular components of pasteurized donor human milk to better understand its bioactive properties, protective effects, and potential to support the development of premature and vulnerable newborns. The partnership will also explore innovations in milk processing and preservation that safeguard the integrity of its nutritional and immunological components.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine to explore the science behind donor human milk,” said Jennifer Benito-Kowalski, Chief Executive Officer of Mothers’ Milk Bank California. “This partnership is a testament to our shared belief in the power of human milk to transform neonatal care. Together, we aim to unlock discoveries that will improve health outcomes for infants in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the country and beyond.”

Leading the research at Johns Hopkins is Dr. Rajini Rao, Professor in the Department of Physiology and a leading expert in cellular physiology and maternal-infant health.

“Donor milk is more than nutrition—it’s a biologically active substance with profound potential to shape infant development,” said Rao. “Our research with Mothers’ Milk Bank California will focus on uncovering how specific components in human milk interact with the developing gut, immune system, and brain. This collaboration bridges science and service to improve care for our most vulnerable patients.”

As the demand for donor human milk continues to rise—particularly in response to rising NICU admissions and national breastfeeding challenges—MMBCA and Johns Hopkins aim to provide the scientific evidence needed to inform policy, strengthen clinical protocols, and expand equitable access to this vital resource.

This partnership represents a milestone in MMBCA’s 50-year commitment to ensuring that every baby who needs human milk receives it. It strengthens our ability to advance evidence-based practices that improve outcomes for the most vulnerable infants.

Mothers’ Milk Bank California (MMBCA), a nonprofit HMBANA-accredited milk bank, collects, pasteurizes, and distributes human donor milk to hospitals and families across the western United States. Founded in 1974, MMBCA is committed to ensuring access to safe donor milk for all infants in need, supporting maternal health, and advancing the science of human milk.

The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine is a world leader in medical education, biomedical research, and patient care. Its faculty includes many of the world’s foremost experts in a wide range of scientific disciplines, and its laboratories continue to pioneer research that improves human health globally.

