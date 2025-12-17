OnlineBookClub.org Founder Scott Hughes Partners With Humacao Restaurant to Host Children’s Book Expo and Holiday Party in East Hartford

East Hartford, Connecticut, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 20, families in East Hartford will gather for a Children’s Book Expo and Holiday Party created through a local partnership between OnlineBookClub.org founder Scott Hughes and Humacao Restaurant . The event brings together books, holiday activities, and community support in an effort to make seasonal experiences accessible to families across Connecticut.





The collaboration grew out of a shared focus on community involvement. Humacao Restaurant, a well-known East Hartford dining spot offering Puerto Rican–inspired cuisine, has long served as a neighborhood gathering place. Partnering with OnlineBookClub allowed the restaurant to extend that role beyond food by helping host a family-oriented event centered on children and literacy.

For Hughes, the event reflects a long-standing commitment to education and local service. A Manchester native, he founded OnlineBookClub.org in 2006 at the age of 19, building it into a global reading community with more than six million members while remaining actively involved in Connecticut-based initiatives. His past volunteer service includes time on the Manchester Board of Education and leadership roles within the Connecticut PTA.

At the heart of the event is a simple goal: to provide families with a meaningful experience without significant cost. Tickets are priced at $5 and include more than $80 in books, activities, and giveaways made possible through sponsor support. Organizers say the structure allows families to enjoy the event without needing to choose between activities.

Children attending the expo will receive two free books of their choice, enjoy face painting, and take home a goodie bag filled with items such as toys and headphones. Families can also receive a professional photo with Santa and enter a raffle featuring prizes including a $25 Amazon gift card. All offerings are included with admission.

The Children’s Book Expo builds on previous book-focused events hosted by OnlineBookClub, including a recent East Hartford expo that drew families from across the region. Hughes has also supported other local projects, from contributing to a new playground in Manchester to organizing fundraising efforts for homeless youth.

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



