SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) Appoints Harvest Communications as Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Consulting Agency

Knoxville, TN, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC), an AI technology company dedicated to protecting lives across education, healthcare, transportation, and correctional environments, today announced the appointment of Harvest Communications as its new investor relations (IR) and corporate communications consulting agency.

This strategic partnership underscores SafeSpace Global’s commitment to enhancing shareholder engagement and strengthening its corporate narrative as the company advances toward its planned uplisting to a national securities exchange in 2026.

“We are excited to partner with Harvest Communications, whose proven expertise in investor relations and corporate storytelling will be instrumental as we expand our visibility in the capital markets,” said Scott Boruff, CEO, SafeSpace Global. “Their ability to transform complex business strategies into compelling narratives aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver advanced AI safety solutions that protect lives across multiple industries.”

“We are honored to partner with SafeSpace Global at such a pivotal inflection point in their growth journey. Our mission at Harvest Communications is to amplify authentic business narratives with strategic precision, and we look forward to helping SafeSpace Global communicate its vision and value to investors, stakeholders, and the broader market,” said Carmel Fisher, Founder and Principal of Harvest Communications.

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTC: SSGC) is an AI technology company focused on protecting lives through advanced multimodal AI safety solutions. The company’s platform integrates weapons detection, facial recognition, incident investigation, and real-time emergency response, serving customers across four high-growth vertical markets: education, healthcare, transportation, and correctional environments. SafeSpace Global is a fully reporting, audited public company and has announced plans to uplist to a national securities exchange in 2025\6.

Company Information: www.SafeSpaceGlobal.ai

About Harvest Communications

Harvest Communications is a full-service communications and content creation agency dedicated to transforming complex business stories into compelling, investor-focused narratives. With over 15 years of direct experience working alongside C-Suite executives and a track record of supporting more than 500 small and micro-cap companies, Harvest specializes in shareholder engagement, investor relations, and strategic brand amplification.

The firm delivers a comprehensive suite of services including the Harvest Podcast, professionally filmed executive interviews, brand videos, targeted news distribution, and digital marketing campaigns. Harvest Communications brings deep expertise in navigating SEC, DTC, and NOBO/OBO regulatory landscapes, leveraging advanced investor data compliance techniques to drive both retail and institutional investor acquisition.

Mobilized by data-driven insights and a commitment to accuracy, Harvest Communications creates strategic narratives that position brands for maximum impact and visibility.

Company Information: https://www.harvestcomms.com/

Contact:

Investor Relations

SafeSpace Global Corporation

Email: investors@SafeSpaceGlobal.ai

Phone: +1 (310) 745-9171