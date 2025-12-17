Citizens Capital Corp. Plots Growth; Publicly Announces $25M; 9% Convertible Preferred Stock Offering

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Capital Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced the public offering (the “Offering”) of up to 5,000,000 shares of its Class B; 9% percent; Cumulative; Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”). Each one (1) share of Preferred Stock is convertible into two (2) shares of Citizens Capital Corp.; Class A; Common Stock at a price of $5.00 per each share of Class A Common Stock. The Offering is currently available to accredited investors and/or to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) registered broker dealers (3.5% commission –“Best Efforts”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering to facilitate and fund the market deployment of a collection of organic intellectual property (I.P.) assets, fund its mergers and acquisition (M&A) program, fund product manufacture and service offerings, expand sales and marketing efforts, provide working capital and general corporate purposes.

Says Billy D. Hawkins, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, “Strategically, we have good deal flow. We are positioned to add value through the market deployment of certain organic assets. I am excited that we have the opportunity to fund our activities. We no longer have to stand on the sidelines.”

Interested Accredited Investors and/or FINRA registered broker dealers can obtain additional information, as well as, access the offering materials, including the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM/Offering Circular), within the Company’s website Investor Portal (the “Investor Portal”). All Accredited Investor verifications and Preferred Stock purchases, if any, can only be made through the Company’s Investor Portal.

Important Legal Disclosures:

The securities offered are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and are being offered and sold in reliance upon an exemption from the requirements of registration pursuant to Regulation D; Rule 506 (c) under the Securities Act. The securities are "restricted securities" and may not be resold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the requirements of registration.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Offering is made by and through the related Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) only.

About Citizens Capital Corp.

Citizens Capital Corp. is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm engaged in the acquisition of businesses and/or the development of intellectual property (IP) across a diverse section of branded products, services and industries. The Company is offering the Preferred Shares on a continuing basis to Accredited Investors and/or FINRA registered broker dealers, until sold.

Media Contact:

Billy D. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer

Citizens Capital Corp.

Telephone: (800) 475-0682; Ext. 802

Email Address: bhawkins@citizenscapitalcorp.com

Company Website:

Investor Portal: