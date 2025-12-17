Icon Energy Corp. Provides Commercial Update

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icon Energy Corp. (“Icon” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ICON), an international shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargoes via its fleet of oceangoing vessels, provides a commercial update on earnings and vessel employment.

Vessel Employment Updates

In December 2025, we extended the time charter of the M/V Alfa with an international commodity trading conglomerate for an indefinite period, expiring upon three months’ notice by either party but not earlier than July 2026. Enjoying the continued support of our charterers, the vessel will remain fully utilized and continue earning hire at a floating daily hire rate linked to the Baltic Panamax Index.

Fleet

We generate revenues by chartering our vessels to regional and international dry bulk operators, commodity traders and end users. As of the date hereof, our fleet comprised of the following dry bulk vessels:

Charter expiration Vessel name Vessel type Employment type Earliest Latest Alfa Panamax Index-linked time charter July 2026 Evergreen* Bravo Kamsarmax Index-linked time charter March 2026 Evergreen* Charlie Ultramax Index-linked time charter** March 2026 July 2026

* There is no set maximum period and the charter expires upon 3 months’ notice by either party

** In addition to the floating daily hire rate, we also receive part of the fuel cost savings to be realized by the charterer through the use of the vessel’s scrubber

Market Commentary

All of our vessels are currently employed on time charters, earning hire at floating daily rates linked to the Baltic Panamax Index and the Baltic Supramax Index, a strategy that allowed us to benefit directly from the strengthening of the charter market during 2025.

As a result, the gross hire rate earned by each of our vessels during the third quarter of 2025 averaged approx. $15,450 per day, up 41% from approx. $10,900 in the preceding quarter and up 21% from approx. $12,800 in the third quarter of 2024.

This translated into higher vessel earnings and, coupled with the expansion of our fleet with the addition of the M/V Charlie in June 2025 and the M/V Bravo in August 2024, drove revenues to $4.2 million in the third quarter of the year — more than double the $2.0 million recorded in the preceding quarter and close to five times the $0.9 million generated during the third quarter of 2024.

So far in the fourth quarter of 2025, our vessels have been earning an average gross hire rate of approx. $15,750 per vessel per day. Market sentiment and dry bulk supply-demand fundamentals remain healthy, and we are optimistic that the current uptrend will extend into 2026, further improving cash flow generation and encouraging our continued pursuit of accretive growth opportunities.

About Icon Energy Corp.

Icon is an international shipping company that provides worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargoes via its fleet of oceangoing vessels. Icon maintains its principal executive office in Athens, Greece, and its common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ICON.”

