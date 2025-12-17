Has Buying Into A Self-Focused Culture Left You Feeling Empty & Searching For More? Find A Deeper Connection In The Character Of Christ

Charleston, SC, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy reports we are now the loneliest generation in American history—a crisis driven by a cultural shift toward self‑protection, achievement, and self‑reliance, which has fostered isolation, resentment, and disconnection. Dr. Murthy’s brilliant research presented solutions focused on the importance of social connection and community. An essential factor for truly meaningful connection, however, must be spotlighted. Humility.

Humility may not feel intuitive, but in the book Heartwork, authors Alexis Brown, Ph.D., and Shawna Alston, Ed.D., show how walking in the power and love of God through humble living transforms relationships, restores community, and heals hearts. This is the most counter‑cultural solution, yet it’s exactly what we—and our world—desperately need.

Heartwork encourages readers to explore their spiritual journeys by uncovering the profound power that comes from embracing a Christ-centered identity, anchored in submission and obedience. By examining the lives of Biblical figures such as David, Moses, Abraham, and Paul, the book illustrates the devastating consequences of pride and the profound impact of humility.

"This book is for Christians seeking a deeper relationship with God, those desiring to reflect the character and nature of Jesus in their daily lives, and believers who want to walk in spiritual power through humility," said the authors. "It is especially relevant for young adults navigating a culture that prioritizes self-exaltation, as well as pastors, church leaders, and small groups looking to cultivate a Christ-centered, servant-hearted approach to faith."

This journey of humility allows readers to embrace their limitations, creating space for God to supply what is lacking. This insightful guide both reframes humility and demonstrates how surrendering to God’s will can lead to divine power, spiritual victory, and a life filled with joy and purpose. Heartwork is perfect for Christians seeking practical steps to transform their lives and deepen their faith in a meaningful way.

About the Author:

Author Biography 1: Dr. Alexis Brown, a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, is a Social Psychologist and certified Life Coach with a focus on workplace culture and employee experience. Raised in a tight knit family in Connecticut, she broadened her faith at Hampton University, learning about the role of God in African American history. Dr. Brown has served in prayer ministries, Adult Sunday School teaching, and providing Christ-centered workshops on emotional health. Living in Maryland with her family, Dr. Brown cherishes travel with her husband and enjoys laughter with her children.

Dr. Shawna Alston, a profound lover and servant of Jesus Christ, is a scholar with a background in education. Raised in Los Angeles, she steadfastly believes that God's grace is reflected in her writing. Active in her local church, Dr. Alston is devoted to advancing God’s purpose, equipping His people, and strengthening His Church for His glory. She served for over a decade in the military and continues to serve her community through philanthropic activities in corporate spaces. Her work encapsulates the transformative power of God's love and her commitment to sharing her Christian journey. Dr. Alston resides in Maryland with her husband, enjoying travel and the simple pleasures of life.

