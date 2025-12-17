Navy Veteran and Former Fortune 50 Executive John R. Miles Launches The Matteringverse to Transform Emotional Education for Children





TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passion Struck, the human performance company and growing ecosystem of media, education, and leadership brands founded by Navy veteran and former Fortune 50 executive John R. Miles, today announced the launch of The Matteringverse™, a character-driven storytelling universe designed to transform how children understand their inherent worth and emotional well-being. The announcement comes as the global social and emotional learning market is projected to grow up to $47.1 billion by 2035, reflecting unprecedented demand for evidence-based emotional education programs.​

The Matteringverse begins with the February 2026 release of the children’s picture book You Matter, Luma, and expands into an interconnected world of books, animation, interactive experiences, and global kindness programs, all built on developmental psychology and behavioral science to address what experts identify as a growing belonging crisis among today’s youth.

“Children today are facing unprecedented challenges with belonging, self-worth, and emotional literacy,” said John R. Miles. “The Matteringverse gives families and schools a shared language to talk about these issues through story instead of lecture. We’re creating something that combines the emotional depth of Pixar with proven behavioral science, so every child can grow up knowing who they are is already enough.”

Key components launching with the universe include:

You Matter, Luma — the February 2026 debut children’s picture book that gently teaches kids they are seen, valued, and significant exactly as they are through the tender journey of a quiet bunny who discovers her small voice can create big ripples.

Pass The Ripple Challenge — A free and easy way for families, classrooms, and youth groups to bring Luma’s message to life. Children do one small act of kindness, record it as a ripple card through the simple app at PassTheRipple.com, and watch their ripples spread on a live map alongside children around the world.

MatteringOS — a digital coaching platform launching Spring 2026 with two guided tracks: a Life track for emotional clarity and purpose, and a premium Career track for job growth, leadership mastery, and income acceleration. Both are built on the science-backed frameworks Miles teaches Fortune 100 leaders.

These initiatives operate alongside the expanded Passion Struck Podcast Network (170+ countries), the Passion Struck Speakers Bureau, and the Start Mattering apparel line. The Matteringverse forms the emotional foundation of a cradle-to-career-to-community ecosystem. It links children’s early sense of worth with Miles’ long-standing frameworks for adult and organizational transformation.

Miles brings rare authority to the mission. In 2025, the Passion Struck brand swept Gold Stevie Awards across both the International and American Business Awards for Best Independent Podcast and Best Business Book. The podcast holds the #1 Alternative Health ranking globally, has surpassed 80 million downloads, and earned a 2024 Davey Gold Award for Social Impact. In January 2025, Miles served as Master of Ceremonies for the Podcast Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Podfest Expo, joining an elite roster of hosts that includes Dr. Drew (2024) and John Lee Dumas (2026).

“We’re not here to sell another self-help book or corporate workshop. We’re here to make mattering the operating system of the next generation. If we succeed, the word ‘mattering’ will one day feel as natural to a ten-year-old as ‘happiness’ or ‘kindness,’” Miles concluded. “That’s the legacy we’re building, and The Matteringverse is how we begin.”

