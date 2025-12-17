YXT.com Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement on Form F-3

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, today announced the filing of a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Registration Statement is intended to provide the Company with the flexibility to offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of US$100,000,000 of its securities, once the filing is declared effective by the SEC. The securities covered by the Registration Statement include Class A ordinary shares (including American depositary shares, or ADSs), preferred shares, warrants, subscription rights, and units. The Company intends to use any net proceeds from sales it makes under the Registration Statement as set forth in future prospectus supplement(s). The Company is not required to offer or sell securities under the shelf registration statement.

The Registration Statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities covered by the registration may not be sold, nor may offer to buy the securities be accepted prior to the effectiveness of the registration statement. The terms of any such offerings under the registration statement will be established at the time of such offering, will be subject to market conditions, and will be described in detail in a supplement to the prospectus filed with the SEC relating to such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to”, or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About YXT.com

YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to "Empower people and organization development through technology," The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, YXT.com has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.

