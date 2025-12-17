SBA Delivers First MARC Loans to Support Manufacturers

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it has approved its first round of 7(a) Manufacturers’ Access to Revolving Credit (MARC) Loans – already delivering $3.5 million in working capital to four manufacturers. The loan program, launched just prior to the federal shutdown, is the first-ever SBA loan offering dedicated to manufacturers – designed to provide maximum flexibility and minimal red tape for small businesses in NAICS 31-33.

“98% of manufacturers are small businesses – and with the fair trade agenda, they are preparing for a new golden era of hiring and expansion as President Trump brings jobs, supply chains, and industries back home,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “SBA’s new MARC Loan is designed to help manufacturers access needed working capital to meet the rising demand for Made in America. With several MARC loans already deployed, we are seeing immediate results. These loans support real factories, real workers, and real growth – and we encourage manufacturers nationwide to take advantage of this program to expand, modernize, and reshore American industrial dominance.”

The first MARC Loans approved demonstrate the wide range of transactions that the product was engineered to support. Initial MARC transactions approved will support a range of working capital needs, from a $1.5 million line of credit to a welding and fabrication firm to a $250,000 facility for a porcelain enamel manufacturer. These initial transactions were supported by community and regional banks who deployed the MARC Loan Program to expand their working capital solutions and support manufacturers in their communities.

The MARC Program complements the SBA’s core 7(a) and 504 loan programs, providing a flexible new line of credit to manufacturers and lenders. MARC Loans can be used in combination with SBA and conventional commercial loans, making it a potent new tool in support of the Administration’s effort to reshore American industrial dominance.

Under the leadership of Administrator Loeffler, the SBA previously announced its Made in America Manufacturing Initiative to empower small manufacturers with the tools to lead the nation’s industrial comeback. As part of this Initiative, the agency waived loan fees for small manufacturers in Fiscal Year 2026, has committed to cutting $100 billion in red tape, promoting workforce development, and doubling the 7(a) and 504 loan limit for manufacturing. More recently, SBA also launched its Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, a free tool designed to connect small businesses with a database of more than 1 million domestic suppliers and producers.

Complete details on the new MARC Loan Program can be found here. Training for SBA Lenders can be found on SBA’s Lender Training on Demand web page.

