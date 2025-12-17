Stargaze Entertainment Group (OTCQB: STGZ) Announces Soft Launch of Stargaze App and Upcoming “Main Stage” Live Performance Platform

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCQB: STGZ) announced today the successful soft launch of its Stargaze app, marking a key step in the company’s transition toward a scalable, global talent discovery platform.

The app enables creators to build profiles, upload performance-based video content, and establish visibility within the Stargaze ecosystem. The soft launch validated core platform functionality and sets the stage for the upcoming launch of Stargaze Main Stage, a proprietary live performance format expected to go live in the coming weeks.

Main Stage is designed to differentiate Stargaze from traditional live-streaming and social platforms by operating a single, centralized live performance at a time. This structure eliminates creator overcrowding and concentrates audience attention on one performer, addressing a critical visibility challenge for emerging talent while increasing monetization efficiency.

The Main Stage includes integrated monetization features such as in-app tipping, engagement-based rewards, and replayable performance archives. These tools are intended to support recurring revenue, enhance audience participation, and extend the lifecycle of creator content.

Management has remained focused on disciplined execution, prioritizing platform scalability, infrastructure, and long-term growth over short-term promotion. The company has continued to meet all public company reporting obligations while advancing product development and corporate alignment.

Following the Main Stage launch, Stargaze plans to introduce Pro Memberships, in-app currency and rewards, and competitive performance challenges. These initiatives are designed to increase user engagement, drive monetization, and create potential talent pipelines through industry mentorship and partnership opportunities.

Top-performing creators will advance to the Stargaze Live Finale, a live competitive event planned for a major Los Angeles venue, including the Dolby Theatre or TCL Chinese Theatre.

In parallel, the company announced it is finalizing the upstream merger of Scenebot into STGZ. This consolidation will align all operating assets under the public entity, improving governance, simplifying capitalization, and strengthening strategic flexibility for future partnerships, acquisitions, and potential uplisting considerations.

With the Main Stage nearing launch, Stargaze enters its next phase focused on user growth, revenue generation, and strategic expansion.

About Stargaze Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCQB: STGZ)

Stargaze is a next-generation talent discovery platform integrating live performance, short-form video, and competitive formats into a single global ecosystem. Built on the legacy of Scenebot, Stargaze provides creators with tools to perform, gain visibility, and monetize their talent.

For more information, visit www.stargazestage.com