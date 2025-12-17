FORE Surpasses $50 Million in Grants to Address the Opioid and Overdose Crisis

New York, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE), a national philanthropy dedicated to supporting solutions to the opioid and overdose crisis, today announced it has surpassed a major milestone, awarding more than $50 million in grants to organizations across the United States working to save lives, strengthen communities, and respond to the evolving crisis.

Since its founding in 2018, FORE has made 127 grants totaling $50.9 million to more than 100 organizations nationwide, supporting practical, evidence-based strategies that expand access to prevention, treatment, and long-term recovery.

FORE’s philanthropic investments span initiatives that:

Advance prevention and early intervention for children and families

Expand treatment innovations in primary care, hospitals, and emergency departments

in primary care, hospitals, and emergency departments Support programs tailored to high-risk populations, including pregnant patients and people involved with the justice system

The milestone was reached with FORE’s latest round of grants—$2 million in new funding supporting initiatives that include scaling school-based overdose prevention, strengthening national drug-checking infrastructure, improving emergency care for overdose survivors, and expanding legal and scientific resources related to perinatal substance use.

“As the year draws to a close, we are proud of the support FORE has provided to organizations working on the front lines of the opioid and overdose crisis,” said Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, President of FORE. “Our mission is to help communities respond to urgent needs while building sustainable, evidence-based systems of care. Looking ahead to 2026, we remain deeply committed to expanding this work and continuing to support innovative solutions that save lives.”

A National Philanthropic Leader in Addressing the Opioid Crisis

With more than $50 million deployed to date, FORE stands among the nation’s leading supporters of evidence-based responses to the opioid and overdose crisis—demonstrating how targeted, mission-driven grantmaking can catalyze sustainable change across public health, medical, legal, and community systems.

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

Founded in 2018, FORE is a national 501(c)(3) grantmaking foundation dedicated to addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. Through strategic grantmaking, stakeholder convenings, and informational resources, FORE supports patient-centered, innovative solutions that drive long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 127 grants totaling $50.9 million to 105 organizations nationwide. FORE is a nationally certified Recovery Friendly Workplace.

