Nanobiotechnology Market to Hit USD 420.2 Billion by 2034, Fueled by 2025 Traffic Growth and Strategic Material & Product Innovations

Ottawa, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanobiotechnology market size is calculated at USD 189 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 420.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.37% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

The nanobiotechnology sector pushed the market to USD 172.81 billion by 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 420.2 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 9.37% in between 2025 to 2034.

North America registered dominance in the market share by 42% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during 2025-2034.

By application, the therapeutics segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By application, the instrumentation, consumables & services segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.

By platform/material type, the lipid nanoparticles (LNPS) & lipid-based systems segment led the nanobiotechnology market in 2024.

By platform/material type, the exosomes & biological vesicles segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the upcoming years.

By end-user/buyer type, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-user/buyer type, the CDMOs/CMOs & manufacturing service providers segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By product type/offering, the nano-formulated therapeutics & vaccines segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By product type/offering, the software/analytics & characterization services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the studied years.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By therapeutic area, the ophthalmology & localized delivery segment is expected to grow fastest in the predicted timeframe.



Which Prominent Factors are Impacting the Nanobiotechnology?

The global nanobiotechnology market encompasses nanotechnology and biotechnology for the development of new materials, devices, and systems for biological & medical applications. The overall progression has been pushed by the growing healthcare demand, expanded R&D funding, technological integration (AI), and spurring applications in agriculture and environmental remediation. Recently, the market explored DNA origami nanodevices used in particular delivery of therapeutic siRNAs to inflamed gut areas.

What are the Drivers in the Nanobiotechnology Market?

Firstly, a rise in the number of chronic issues, the world is demanding targeted therapies and tailored medicine, which promotes the incorporation of nanoparticles to deliver drugs or genetic material accurately to target cells. Alongside immersive government initiatives, specifically the U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), is facilitating significant financial and regulatory assistance. Whereas nanotechnology explores robustness and diversity in highly sensitive nanosensors and diagnostic tools.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Nanobiotechnology Market?

In November 2025, Pathway To Cures invested in SeraGene Therapeutics to revolutionise RNA and nanomedicine treatments for blood disorders.

In October 2025, Nanoligent closed €12 million funding round to encourage the development of its oncology nanodrug.

In September 2025, Cayman Chemical and Curapath partnered to facilitate broader access to PEG-free shielding lipids for lipid nanoparticles.



What is the Major Challenge in the Market?

Many players are facing limitations in achieving consistency in size, shape, and surface properties, with a shift from lab to large-scale and affordable manufacturing in the nanobiotechnology market. As well as ensuring nanomaterials' stability and integrating them effectively into applications is also creating a hurdle in the market progression.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Nanobiotechnology Market in 2024?

With the 42% of biggest share, North America possess a huge and robust healthcare system, with raised expenditures on the same. Additionally, the region is promoting nanomaterials and nanofabrication, which allow novel applications, such as faster biosensors and advanced imaging. In the last years, the FDA approved numerous medical devices that use nanomaterials, such as spinal fusion implants with nano-surface technology (like Medtronic's Adaptix system) and nanocoated coronary stents (including Celonova Biosciences' COBRA PzF system). Recently, the University of Southern Mississippi has developed sprayable peptide amphiphile nanofibers that self-assemble into scaffolds, which mimic the body's extracellular matrix to enhance skin tissue repair.

How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Nanobiotechnology Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the coming era, due to the continuous immersive government investments, and the rising cases of cancer & neuro diseases. However, Chinese researchers are leveraging non-viral nanoparticle delivery systems for gene therapy and targeted drug delivery systems, particularly "nanorobots," created to treat complex issues with minimal systemic toxicity.

For instance,

In September 2025, xFOREST Therapeutics Co., Ltd. and Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc. collaborated to focus on the progression of RNA structure-targeted small molecule therapeutics for multiple diseases.



Segmental Insights

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the Nanobiotechnology Market in 2024?

By capturing a major share, the therapeutics segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. To resolve severe challenges in diverse diseases, the globe is involved in the exploration of nanocarriers, such as smart nanoparticles to respond to internal body stimuli, with the utilisation of nanomaterials to boost immunotherapy, and groundbreaking nanofiber scaffolds for wound healing. Recently, Hafnium Oxide Nanoparticles (Hensify) received EMA approval (and is in clinical trials in the US) for locally advanced soft tissue sarcoma.

On the other hand, the instrumentation, consumables & services segment will expand rapidly. Ongoing substantial efforts from researchers are providing printable, flexible biosensors, which employ core-shell cubic nanoparticles to track vital biomarkers and monitor liver cancer drugs in biological fluids. Along with this, startups, including INTA, are widely establishing lab-on-a-chip solutions for quicker biomolecular analysis using nanoacoustics and microfluidic channels. Also, Belgian startup PUXANO integrated nanotechnology and structural biology with AI for high-throughput protein design and characterization.

By platform/material type analysis

Why did the Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPS) & Lipid-Based Systems Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The lipid nanoparticles (LNPS) & lipid-based systems segment was dominant in the nanobiotechnology market in 2024. Mainly, the market is emphasising the transformation of non-immunogenic options to PEG, such as in March 2025, Serina Therapeutics demonstrated preclinical data on their proprietary POZ-lipid technology, a PEG-free alternative. Novel lipids, especially the 4N4T series, are presenting increased mRNA translation effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 variants (Delta and Omicron) as compared to developed options like SM-102.

However, the exosomes & biological vesicles segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth. The era is exploring biohybrid nanorobots by combining the natural biocompatibility and targeting abilities of exosomes with synthetic nanomaterials, like magnetic iron oxide or gold nanoparticles. Ongoing clinical trials, such as AGLE-102, an allogeneic-derived extracellular vesicle product, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of severe burns and a rare genetic skin disorder, known as Epidermolysis bullosa dystrophica, are assisting the comprehensive progress.

By end-user/buyer type analysis

What Made the Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies segment captured the largest revenue share of the nanobiotechnology market. In the case of targeted drug delivery, these companies are using nanocarriers to cross the blood-brain barrier for treatments, and biodegradable nanocarriers in gene & RNA therapy. NanoTech Pharma, BioNano Solutions, QuantumNano, NanoMedica, etc., are specifically involved in nanomedicine.

Moreover, the CDMOs/CMOs & manufacturing service providers segment is predicted to witness rapid expansion. They are highly providing lipid nanoparticles, metallic nanoparticles, polymeric nanoparticles, with advanced techniques, like microfluidics, high-pressure homogenization, supercritical fluid processing, and solvent evaporation in the respective developments. Also, they are bolstering AI and ML for the prediction of equipment maintenance to modeling production outcomes and ensuring data integrity in compliance with GxP regulations.

By product type/offering analysis

Which Product Type/Offering Led the Nanobiotechnology Market in 2024?

The nano-formulated therapeutics & vaccines segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024. The latest advancements are driving the segmental expansion, such as nanogels loaded with immune-stimulating agents, including IL-15 superagonist complex, which is conjugated to T-cells, to majorly escalate the tumour-suppressing effect in mouse models. Recently, NanoViricides, Inc. announced its broad-spectrum antiviral drug candidate, NV-387, was cleared for Phase II clinical trials.

Although the software/analytics & characterization services segment will expand rapidly. The segment has been fueled by recent efforts, like Swiss startup NanoDecoder uses CMOS molecular electronic chips integrated with nanopore sensing and ML to store digital information in DNA for high-density product tracking and anti-counterfeiting. Inclusion of PiFM (Photothermal induced resonance Force Microscopy) is transforming nanoscale chemical imaging, offering deeper insights into material composition.

By therapeutic area analysis

How did the Oncology Segment Dominate the Nanobiotechnology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Primarily, the companies are executing gold nanoparticles (nanorods) that reshape near-infrared light into localized heat to destroy cancer cells while activating immune responses. Immersive nanocarriers, like liposomes, polymers, and carbon nanotubes, are designed to respond to tumor microenvironments, further offering chemotherapy. Newly developed biosensors are encouraging ultrasensitive detection of cancer biomarkers at minimal concentrations.

Moreover, the ophthalmology & localized delivery segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth. Specifically, in 2025, many studies addressed their use in delivering antioxidants to the lens for non-surgical cataract treatment and anti-inflammatory agents for uveitis, with exploration of their ability to fuse with cell membranes and enhance corneal permeability. Besides this, players are widely reinforcing multi-functional nanomicelles and nanoemulsions for delivering anti-glaucoma drugs and anti-infective agents.

What are the Key Developments in the Nanobiotechnology Market?

In December 2025, Zymosense launched nanosensors invented in Nigel Reuel's Iowa State lab, to track the enzymes' reactions in biotechnology, medicine, drug development, food production and other industrial applications.

In November 2025, Nanobiotix announced breakthroughs for its next-wave Curadigm Nanoprimer platform.

In September 2025, Mana.bio, a biotechnology company, unveiled Mina, the world's first large language model (LLM) built especially for lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

In March 2025, Korean biotech Mepsgen launched NanoCalibur GMP, an automated system for large-scale nanoparticle production, focused on preclinical and clinical drug development.

Nanobiotechnology Market Key Players List

Moderna

BioNTech

Pfizer

Acuitas Therapeutics

Precision NanoSystems (PNS)

Evonik/CordenPharma

Lonza Catalent

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck/MilliporeSigma

Nanobiotix

Nanospectra Biosciences

NanoString Technologies

Bruker/Malvern Panalytical

Abcam/Bio-reagent suppliers

Cytiva (historically GE Life Sciences)

Pall/Sartorius

Exosome/EV specialists

Celgene/BMS & other large pharma

Specialist nano-CDMOs & startups



Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Therapeutics: Drug & RNA delivery LNPs for mRNA/siRNA, targeted chemotherapeutic nanoparticles, sustained-release nanoformulations

Diagnostics & Biosensors (in-vitro & point-of-care) Nanoparticle labels, lateral-flow enhancements, plasmonic/SPR sensors

Imaging & Theranostics (nano-contrast agents, gold nanoshells)

Vaccines & Adjuvant Platforms (nano-adjuvants, LNP vaccines)

Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

Agricultural & Environmental Nano-bio applications

Instrumentation, Consumables & Services (supporting nanobiotech R&D/manufacturing)



By Platform / Material Type

Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) & lipid-based systems

Polymeric nanoparticles/PLGA, PEGylated carriers

Inorganic nanoparticles (gold, silica, iron oxide)

Nanocrystals/nanosuspensions

Exosomes & biological vesicles

Dendrimers/hybrid nanostructures

Quantum dots & advanced labels



By End User/Buyer Type

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Clinical Laboratories & Diagnostics Firms

Academic & Research Institutions

CDMOs/CMOs & Manufacturing Service Providers

Hospitals & Imaging Centers



By Product Type/Offering

Nano-formulated therapeutics & vaccines

Nano-enabled diagnostics & kits

Instruments & analytical platforms (microscopy, nanoparticle characterization)

Manufacturing consumables (lipids, excipients, single-use assemblies)

Software/analytics & characterization services



By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious disease/Vaccines

Rare diseases & genetic disorders (RNA therapies)

Neurology/CNS delivery

Cardiometabolic & other

Ophthalmology & localized delivery

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





