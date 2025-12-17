OLLM Partners With Phala: Confidential AI Stack + Hardware-Secured Models





GENEVA, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLLM , a privacy-first AI infrastructure firm, joins forces with Phala to bring its confidential AI models into the OLLM AI Gateway. The integration allows users to run private inference on frontier models with cryptographic TEE (Trusted Execution Environments) attestation, ensuring that every workload is run encrypted inside a confidential computing chip, so data remains protected from input to output.

Phala operates a hardware-secured confidential AI cloud built on GPU TEEs. It processes models and data inside GPU TEEs, keeping prompts, outputs, and model weights encrypted during execution, and pairs every workload with a cryptographic attestation that can be verified via Phala’s Trust Center to prove it ran on genuine TEE hardware. Running large language models in Phala’s TEE environment typically introduces a performance trade-off of around 0.5% to 5%, making “full privacy at near-native speed” viable for real-world workloads.

Through this partnership, OLLM's Confidential AI Gateway users can select Phala’s encrypted models and access them alongside other providers through a single, unified API. This includes Phala-hosted encrypted models such as Llama 3.3, Gemma 3, DeepSeek, and GPT-oss, with more confidential models available as the catalog grows. Every request to a Phala-backed model on OLLM is processed inside a hardware-isolated enclave, and the resulting cryptographic proof of confidentiality is visible in the OLLM scanner. This gives teams a verifiable audit trail instead of relying on black-box claims.

“Enterprises are telling us the same thing: they want the benefits of modern AI, but they cannot compromise on data confidentiality or control,” says Ahmad Shadid, founder and CEO of OLLM. “We aggregate Phala’s confidential AI cloud into the OLLM Confidential AI Gateway, thus giving builders a simple way to tap into hardware-secured models with verifiable privacy, without rewriting their stack or accepting double-digit performance hits.”

The announcement follows OLLM’s latest partnership with NEAR Protocol, which brought NEAR’s confidential computing infrastructure and NEAR AI Cloud into the OLLM Gateway. These integrations position OLLM as a neutral access layer for confidential AI, offering not just developers but also security, risk, and compliance teams an enterprise-ready AI gateway when they need strong data privacy and consistent observability across providers.

For a bank's risk team, this means they can run an internal copilot over sensitive transaction data, proving that neither the cloud provider nor the model host can see the raw inputs. A healthcare provider can summarize patient records for clinicians without moving data out of a confidential computing environment. Public-sector and Web3 teams can analyze user behavior or on-chain activity, keeping identities, prompts, and outputs sealed inside TEEs, and still demonstrate compliance to regulators and partners.

“AI adoption shouldn’t come at the cost of trust,” said Marvin Tong, CEO of Phala. “Partnering with OLLM lets teams use powerful models while keeping data private by default, not by policy.”

Phala’s technology has already processed over 1.34B LLM tokens in a single day via partners such as OpenRouter, underscoring that confidential AI is ready for production-scale workloads. By making these models available through OLLM, the two teams aim to lower the barrier for any developer or enterprise that needs strong privacy guarantees but wants the simplicity of an API-first gateway.

“We believe in proof, not promises,” adds Shadid. “With Phala and NEAR now live inside the OLLM Gateway, builders don’t have to choose between performance and privacy. They can see and verify how their AI is secured — every time a request is made.”

About OLLM

OLLM is a privacy-first AI gateway offering seamless access to hundreds of AI models. The platform democratizes enterprise-grade security by giving users the choice: deploy on standard infrastructure for speed and flexibility, or on confidential computing chips for hardware-encrypted, zero-knowledge security. OLLM is dedicated to building a future where AI is accessible without compromising on security or control.

Website | X

About Phala

Phala is a zero-trust cloud for AI, providing confidential and verifiable compute for models and agents. Phala runs AI workloads inside hardware Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), ensuring code, data, and keys remain private while producing cryptographically verifiable outputs. By combining remote attestation, on-chain proofs, and a developer-friendly cloud platform, Phala turns “trust me” into “prove it,” enabling enterprises and developers to deploy secure, privacy-preserving AI at scale.

Website | X | LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Wahid Pessarlay

PR Manager

pr@o.xyz

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c2d47ba-8bf8-49ff-8e08-86b2857545f2