The Shack is Back! Sugar Shack TO Returns to Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath, is returning to Toronto's waterfront in 2026 with a new home at Harbourfront Centre. Announced today on National Maple Syrup Day, the beloved maple celebration will take place March 14-15, 2026, marking its comeback after a one-year hiatus.

On the first weekend of March Break, March 14-15, Harbourfront Centre will be transformed into a maple-filled, Canadiana Extravaganza.

“We're thrilled to bring Sugar Shack TO back to Toronto's waterfront, and even more excited to partner with Harbourfront Centre for the first time," said Mike Riehl, Chair of the Water's Edge Festivals & Events Board of Directors. "This new partnership allows us to deliver an even better experience with all the authentic maple traditions, live entertainment, and Canadian culture that families have come to love. We promised we'd be back stronger in 2026, and we're delivering on that promise.”

This collaboration aligns with both organizations' commitment to bringing, family-friendly cultural experiences to Toronto's waterfront.

“Harbourfront Centre is excited to welcome Sugar Shack TO to our waterfront campus,” said Cathy Loblaw, CEO of Harbourfront Centre. “This festival reflects so much of what our mission is about, bringing people together through culture, shared experiences and a strong sense of place. Sugar Shack TO is a wonderful example of how arts, culture, learning and recreation come together on our campus in ways that are accessible, joyful and rooted in Canadian tradition.”

Celebrating its 7th year, Sugar Shack TO will once again have live entertainment, tasty treats, interactive activities, sponsor giveaways and a lot of maple.

WHEN

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. WHERE

Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2G8 WHAT

Two Sugar Shacks serving up fresh Ontario maple taffy rolled on snow, presented by Menkes Developments.

Maple-infused comfort food and delicious Redpath Sugar goodies.

Maple sugaring demonstration.

Billy Bishop Airport Warming station.

Live entertainment and interactive activities.

Free general admission.

2026 partners include: Redpath Sugar, Harbourfront Centre, Menkes Developments, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Porter Airlines and the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel.

Visit www.sugarshackto.ca and follow @sugarshackto on Instagram for more information and updates.

ABOUT WATER’S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS:

Water’s Edge Festivals & Events is an Ontario not-for-profit corporation created in 2011 with a mandate to produce cultural family festivals and events to increase tourism to Toronto’s waterfront. WEFE produces the annual Toronto Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO. Past projects have included the pan-provincial TALL SHIPS 1812 Tour (2013) and the ONTARIO 150 Tour (2017) which featured the World’s Largest Rubber Duck.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For additional information and interview requests, please contact:

Victoria Mahoney, Co-Producer

vmahoney@harmonymarketing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3de858f5-dc8c-475a-9d6b-144a51e026db