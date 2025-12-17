THE FOUNDATION TRADE: 5 Assets Anchoring the Next Industrial Cycle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief –

The AI trade is running out of runway.

Not because technology failed, but because the market remembered that software runs on hardware, and hardware runs on holes in the ground.

The great disconnect of 2024 was watching semiconductor stocks triple while the copper miners trading at five-year lows. That arbitrage is closing. Fast.

Capital is rotating. Smart money is rotating from software multiples to the foundation layer: raw materials, energy infrastructure, and biological systems.

This is the Foundation Trade. The thesis is simple: You cannot build the future without first owning the inputs.

The companies below are not selling dreams. They are drilling, validating, and proving the assets that underpin the next industrial cycle.

THE RESOURCE VECTOR

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH)(OTCQB: GHVNF) is hunting the metals that make the modern world possible.

Surface anomalies are gone. What remains requires precision drilling and geological conviction. GoldHaven just delivered both.

Recently, the company announced the completion of its inaugural diamond drill program at the Copeçal Project in Brazil. Nine holes. Over 1,085 meters drilled. The first systematic test of a district that AngloGold Ashanti explored but never finished.

Drilling intersected visible sulphide mineralization at the East Target. Chalcopyrite and pyrite appeared over intervals as wide as 30 meters in Hole 4. A follow-up hole confirmed the zone is not isolated.

The critical signal arrived in Hole 9. Bornite. This copper-iron sulphide is the fingerprint of a large polymetallic system.

The thesis now shifts, because Copeçal is no longer just a simple gold anomaly.

The location matters. The Alta Floresta Mineral Province has produced multiple gold and copper deposits. G-Mining's Tocantinzinho sits in the same belt. So does Serabi. The geological address is proven.

GoldHaven’s assays are pending. Samples ship to the lab before year-end.

In a world facing a structural copper deficit measured in millions of tonnes, early discovery carries asymmetric upside.

The drill core is in the boxes. The validation is imminent.

THE INDUSTRIAL ENGINE

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQB: ARSMF) is solving a zero-sum equation in American supply chains.

The United States imports 100% of its fluorspar, a critical mineral for steel, aluminum, and batteries. Fluorspar is the non-optional backbone of steel production, aluminum smelting, and lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

Ares is building the only permitted mine in the country to fix this total dependency. The Lost Sheep project in Utah represents the first domestic production capability in decades.

Recently, the company issued a critical construction update that signals the transition from development to extraction.

Physical work is done. Underground infrastructure and ventilation systems are complete. The spiral decline provides direct access to ore zones. The processing facility is advancing toward commissioning.

This is no longer a construction project. It is an operational mine entering the industrial-scale phase.

The timing is not accidental. Washington is scrambling to secure critical mineral supply chains. The Inflation Reduction Act demands domestic content. The Defense Production Act identifies fluorspar as strategic.

The market prices Ares as a junior miner. The Pentagon views fluorspar as a national security vulnerability.

The disconnect is severe. Ares is not competing for market share. They are creating a market that does not currently exist. Domestic fluorspar production. Made in America. For American manufacturers who have no alternative.

Every ton produced is a ton not imported from a geopolitical adversary. That isn't a commodity trade. It is a strategic premium.

THE DIGITAL SHIELD

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) is deploying the mathematical armor for critical infrastructure.

Modern supply chains—banking, logistics, energy grids—are coordinated through encrypted networks. Every command signal is a potential target.

Legacy encryption has an expiration date. RSA algorithms that protect global commerce were designed for classical computers. Quantum machines will break them. The timeline is measured in years, not decades.

QSE provides the shield that renders the threat obsolete. Post-quantum algorithms secure against machines that do not yet exist.

Recently, the company proved its technology is ready for sovereign deployment by signing a strategic partnership in Indonesia.

This is not a pilot program. Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest digital economy. The fourth most populous nation on earth.

The deal with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa positions QSE's platform directly into government ministries and financial institutions. These are not commercial customers. They are the digital infrastructure of a G20 nation.

The validation is strategic. Export-grade encryption technology does not get deployed in foreign government systems without serious vetting. NUSA is a major system integrator with existing relationships across Indonesian critical infrastructure.

The market prices QSE as a small-cap cybersecurity play. The contract pipeline suggests something larger. A company transitioning from technology developer to guardian of sovereign data.

In a world where digital warfare precedes kinetic conflict, quantum-resilient encryption is not a product. It is a national defense capability. QSE is now selling that capability across borders.

The disconnect between current valuation and strategic positioning is the asymmetry.

THE CELLULAR HUNTER

Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is re-architecting the human machine.

While still classified by the market as tech, management has executed a decisive, structural pivot into regenerative cellular medicine.

For decades, healthcare has been about maintenance. Managing symptoms. Slowing decline. Selling monthly prescriptions to treat conditions that never resolve.

Avant is building the upgrade.

On November 4, the company formalized its entry into regenerative medicine with the formation of Insulinova. This Joint Venture targets diabetes at the source.

The approach is not a better insulin delivery system. It is a biological restoration. Encapsulated cell technology designed to restore natural pancreatic function. The goal is not management. It is functional independence from daily injections.

The platform scales beyond metabolic disease. On November 18, Avant secured an exclusive license for Klotho-producing cells.

Klotho is the longevity protein. Its decline correlates directly with organ deterioration, cognitive decay, and mortality risk. The science is established. The delivery mechanism is the bottleneck.

Avant's Cell-in-a-Box platform provides that mechanism. A method to manufacture and deliver therapeutic proteins without immune rejection.

The addressable market isn't just patients; it is the entire aging demographic.

The disconnect is total. The ticker trades like a legacy tech shell undergoing restructuring. The pipeline targets the two largest opportunities in healthcare. One chronic disease. One universal condition.

In an economy facing demographic decline, extending functional human capacity is not medicine. It is macroeconomic policy. Avant is positioning as infrastructure for the biological economy.

THE DIAGNOSTIC LENS

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCQB: VPTDF) is erasing the geographic barrier to cardiac visibility.

Heart disease doesn't respect postal codes, but diagnostics do. For millions in rural communities, MRI-quality imaging simply doesn't exist. The machines are too expensive. The specialists are too far away. The backlog is measured in months.

The condition remains invisible until it becomes a crisis. By then, intervention costs multiply. Outcomes deteriorate.

Ventripoint has solved this with software.

The company's VMS+ platform uses artificial intelligence to transform standard 2D ultrasound images into 3D cardiac models with MRI-equivalent diagnostic accuracy. The ultrasound machines already exist in clinics worldwide. The upgrade is algorithmic, not capital.

They recently announced a partnership with the Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority to deploy AI-enhanced cardiac diagnostics in remote and Indigenous communities.

This is not a pilot. It is a blueprint.

The partnership demonstrates that hospital-grade cardiac visibility can reach populations that traditional infrastructure cannot serve. No construction. No multi-million-dollar equipment purchases. No specialist relocation.

The patient stays local. The diagnosis arrives anyway.

The economics are decisive. A single MRI installation costs millions and requires dedicated infrastructure. VMS+ runs on equipment the clinic already owns. The diagnostic output is comparable. The capital requirement is not.

Healthcare systems globally face the same constraint. Aging populations. Rising cardiac disease. Insufficient imaging capacity. The solution is not more hardware. It is smarter software deployed on existing assets.

Ventripoint is proving that model in the field. Every successful deployment becomes a reference case for the next health authority facing the same visibility gap.

The market prices this as a small-cap medical device company. The strategic position is infrastructure-as-software for the global cardiac care deficit.

