Naked Dog - Launches Limited Edition Christmas Recipe at Half Price

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naked Dog, the trusted brand recognised for its high-quality raw dog food and naturally nutritious cold pressed food, is excited to unveil its Limited Edition Christmas Recipe—a complete festive meal created especially for the holiday season. This carefully crafted blend features chicken, turkey, cranberry, green vegetables, and carrots, giving dogs a wholesome, flavour-packed Christmas dinner.





Premium Raw Dog Food and Cold Pressed Food





To thank its loyal community of Naked Dog raw feeders, as well as the many independent pet stores who support the brand throughout the year, Naked Dog is offering this limited edition recipe at half price. The promotion also provides an ideal opportunity for new customers to try Naked Dog and experience the benefits of feeding premium raw dog food.

“Our customers and independent pet store partners are at the heart of Naked Dog,” said Rachel Duffy, Commercial Director. “This year, we wanted to give something back. Offering our festive recipe at half price is our way of saying thank you for the incredible support we’ve received. It’s also a great chance for dog owners to try Naked Dog for the first time and discover the difference that fresh raw nutrition can make.”

Radio Campaign Driving Festive Excitement

Naked Dog is amplifying its exciting Christmas message with a national radio advertising campaign—spreading the word about its half-price raw dog food and encouraging listeners to visit their local independent pet shop to “fill their paws up”.

Head to nakeddog.co.uk to find out more.

About Naked Dog



Naked Dog is a premium pet food brand specialising in natural, raw dog food made with high-quality, human-grade ingredients. With a focus on simplicity and transparency, Naked Dog offers meals free from artificial additives, grains, and fillers. Their recipes are carefully crafted to support canine health, vitality, and digestion, providing pet owners with a convenient way to feed their dogs a species-appropriate, nutritious diet. The brand prides itself on ethical sourcing, sustainability, and the belief that every dog deserves real, wholesome food—just as nature intended.

