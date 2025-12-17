Why Won’t My Truck Start: Winter Edition

HOLLY, Mich., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diesel power packs a punch in pickup trucks, boosting towing capacity, durability, and fuel efficiency. But none of that matters if the engine won’t turn over. Winter can be an especially challenging time. When the temperature plummets, problems that were minor in the fall can snowball.

“The best way to beat the cold is to prepare for it,” explains Clay Parks, vice president of development for automotive chemical manufacturer Rislone. “Start by switching to winterized diesel if you’re in a cold climate and give your fuel system a tune-up by changing the fuel filter and installing a fuel system treatment like Rislone Hy-per Diesel Complete Fuel System Cleaner to stabilize and condition the fuel and prevent it from gelling.”

Some of the problems that can stop a diesel truck cold include:

Weak or dead batteries. Cold weather reduces battery cranking power by slowing chemical reactions. Diesel engines need more power to start than gasoline engines due to higher engine compression ratios. Weak batteries may not fully power the starter motor or glow plugs properly. Test the battery and replace it if it’s weak or old.

Cold weather reduces battery cranking power by slowing chemical reactions. Diesel engines need more power to start than gasoline engines due to higher engine compression ratios. Weak batteries may not fully power the starter motor or glow plugs properly. Test the battery and replace it if it’s weak or old. Glow plug or intake air heater failure. Diesels use glow plugs or intake air heaters to pre-heat cylinders before starting. This is essential for cold-weather ignition. Failed glow plugs don’t generate enough heat to ignite fuel. When that happens, a check-engine light may come on. Refer to the owner’s manual on when to schedule preventive maintenance.

Diesels use glow plugs or intake air heaters to pre-heat cylinders before starting. This is essential for cold-weather ignition. Failed glow plugs don’t generate enough heat to ignite fuel. When that happens, a check-engine light may come on. Refer to the owner’s manual on when to schedule preventive maintenance. Air in the fuel lines. Air enters the fuel system through loose connections, worn seals, or clogged filters, disrupting fuel flow. Because a diesel engine relies on a precise compression process, even small air pockets can prevent it from starting or cause it to run erratically. In winter, this can be exacerbated by fuel system components contracting and seals failing due to the cold. Protect the lines with regular fuel filter changes and by always keeping the fuel tank at least a quarter full to maintain system pressure and prevent air from being drawn in.

Air enters the fuel system through loose connections, worn seals, or clogged filters, disrupting fuel flow. Because a diesel engine relies on a precise compression process, even small air pockets can prevent it from starting or cause it to run erratically. In winter, this can be exacerbated by fuel system components contracting and seals failing due to the cold. Protect the lines with regular fuel filter changes and by always keeping the fuel tank at least a quarter full to maintain system pressure and prevent air from being drawn in. Water in the fuel system. Water can condense in a fuel tank and mix with diesel. In freezing temperatures, this water can turn into ice crystals that clog fuel lines and filters. The water separator on a diesel should be drained regularly.

Water can condense in a fuel tank and mix with diesel. In freezing temperatures, this water can turn into ice crystals that clog fuel lines and filters. The water separator on a diesel should be drained regularly. Thickened engine oil. Cold temperatures increase oil viscosity, making it thicker and slower. This forces the starter to work harder, draining the battery faster. Switching to a lower-viscosity SAE grade of synthetic motor oil in winter can help prevent this.

Cold temperatures increase oil viscosity, making it thicker and slower. This forces the starter to work harder, draining the battery faster. Switching to a lower-viscosity SAE grade of synthetic motor oil in winter can help prevent this. Running out of DEF. Regardless of the weather, running out of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) will also prevent a diesel truck from starting. A critical part of modern diesel vehicles’ emissions system, if the DEF tank gets too low, it triggers a series of mandatory operational restrictions. These start with forcing the engine into “limp mode,” which allows for driving safely to a refill point. If the vehicle is shut off when the DEF tank is empty, many systems won’t let it restart until DEF is replenished. This isn’t engine failure, but a deliberate design to protect emissions system integrity. When refilling a DEF tank that has run empty, add Rislone DEF Crystal Clean® to dissolve any white crystal deposits that may have formed.



