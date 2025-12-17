Global Carpet Market Set to Surpass USD 59.4 Billion by 2034, Driven by Eco-Friendly Innovations

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpet Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carpet Market was valued at USD 36 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach USD 59.4 billion by 2034.

A major force behind this growth is the rising preference for environmentally responsible carpets. Producers are incorporating more recycled fibers, natural materials such as wool, jute, and sisal, and low-VOC adhesives to satisfy the growing demand for green products. Certifications like Cradle to Cradle and Green Label Plus have become stronger signals of product quality and environmental commitment. Circular-economy principles are inspiring innovations such as recyclable backings, take-back initiatives, and modular carpet systems that help reduce waste and enhance material efficiency. These sustainability-driven changes influence not just product design but also marketing, as environmentally conscious buyers, especially younger generations, favor brands that reflect their values. At the same time, digital transformation and the rapid rise of e-commerce are reshaping how carpets are promoted and sold, giving consumers broader access to diverse styles and a more convenient buying experience.

In 2024, the tufted carpets segment generated USD 21.1 billion. Their dominance comes from fast production cycles, lower manufacturing costs, and wide design flexibility. The tufting process uses specialized needles to insert yarn into a backing layer, enabling rapid output with far less labor than traditional weaving. This efficient technique allows companies to supply large quantities at competitive prices while offering a wide range of textures, pile variations, and patterns suitable for residential, commercial, and hospitality environments.

The nylon segment accounted for a 35% share in 2024. Its popularity stems from its durability, structural resilience, and balanced price-to-performance profile. Nylon fibers withstand heavy foot traffic without significant wear and maintain their appearance over time. When enhanced with protective finishes, they offer strong resistance to stains, making them highly appealing for settings that require long-lasting performance.

The United States Carpet Market held a 76.9% share and generated USD 8.9 billion in 2024. Continued growth in both residential and commercial spaces supports this leadership. Increasing adoption of eco-friendly carpets aligns with the region's heightened focus on sustainability. Strong construction activity, rising renovation efforts, and improvements in fiber technology, including better stain resistance and enhanced durability, reinforce the country's position in the regional market.

Key companies operating in the Global Carpet Market include Brintons, EGE Carpets, Lano, Balta, Beaulieu, Bentley Mills, Engineered Floors, Interface, Merinos Hali, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Oriental Weavers, Shaw Industries Group, Tarkett, and The Dixie Group. Companies competing in the Carpet Market strengthen their position through a mix of innovation, sustainability, and strategic expansion. Many are investing in advanced manufacturing technologies to improve efficiency and accelerate product development. Sustainability has become central, prompting firms to adopt recycled inputs, eco-friendly backings, and low-emission materials to meet evolving environmental expectations. Digital platforms and e-commerce enhancements help brands reach wider audiences and improve customer engagement. Numerous players are also expanding their distribution networks and forming strategic partnerships to improve market access.

