Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber Recycling from Aerospace Composites Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbon Fiber Recycling from Aerospace Composites Market was valued at USD 142.6 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach USD 446.9 million by 2034.

Rapid advancements in recovery technologies are making recycled carbon fiber more cost-effective and of higher quality, fostering its wider use in aerospace and related sectors. New methods that significantly reduce energy consumption while preserving mechanical strength are accelerating commercial adoption and enhancing process sustainability. Expanding recycling infrastructure and maturing industrial capabilities support the rising volume of composite waste from aircraft decommissioning. A global emphasis on circular manufacturing, stricter environmental targets, and stronger regulatory direction are also driving investments in advanced recycling systems. The increased availability of end-of-life composite materials and the technical viability of converting them into high-value secondary fibers are creating favorable conditions for large-scale deployment. As recycling technologies evolve and supply chains integrate more efficiently, recycled carbon fiber is becoming an increasingly strategic material for aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications.

The end-of-life aircraft components generated USD 59.9 million in 2024. Retired aircraft contain substantial quantities of carbon-fiber-based structures such as fuselage elements, wing assemblies, and tail components, making them a valuable source for recovery. The accelerating retirement of older fleets worldwide continues to expand the feedstock supply, reinforcing the importance of this material stream in recycling operations.

Thermal recycling, including pyrolysis, reached USD 39.9 million in 2024. This method dominates because it reliably extracts high-quality fibers without compromising their structural characteristics. Its scalability, ability to process large composite volumes, and comparatively low operational costs position it as the most commercially feasible technique. Continuous system advancements and improved energy recovery approaches further enhance its economic performance. While alternative processes can recover fibers with high purity, their elevated costs limit broad adoption, solidifying thermal recycling as the leading industrial solution.

The North America Carbon Fiber Recycling from Aerospace Composites Market captured USD 52 million in 2024, owing to strong aerospace manufacturing activity and expanding recycling capacities. The region benefits from a strong concentration of OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and emerging recyclers, increasing their production capabilities. Expanding commercial facilities and ongoing research initiatives strengthen domestic supply, while demand from downstream sectors reinforces regional growth.

Key companies active in the Carbon Fiber Recycling from Aerospace Composites Market include Toray Advanced Composites (Toray Group), ELG Carbon Fibre, Mitsubishi Chemical, Carbon Conversions, SGL Carbon, Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), Teijin Limited, Carbon Fiber Conversions GmbH, Westlake Corporation, and Vartega Inc. Companies enhance their competitive position by scaling production capacity, adopting advanced recovery technologies, and investing in energy-efficient processes that preserve fiber strength. Many pursue strategic partnerships with aerospace OEMs to secure consistent feedstock and integrate recycled materials into next-generation components. Efforts to improve process automation, reduce operational costs, and expand continuous recycling systems increase output reliability. Organizations also focus on establishing certification standards to ensure recycled fibers meet aerospace-grade performance requirements.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $142.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $446.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Mitsubishi Chemical

ELG Carbon Fibre

Carbon Fiber Conversions GmbH

Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR)

Carbon Conversions

Teijin Limited

SGL Carbon

Toray Advanced Composites(Toray Group)

Westlake Corporation

Vartega Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jpg7f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment