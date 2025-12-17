Regenerative Agriculture: Enhancing Soil Health and Ecosystems

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Regenerative Agriculture" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Regenerative agriculture is transforming modern farming by enhancing long-term soil health and productivity, bolstering ecosystems, and increasing farmer incomes. This innovative approach reduces reliance on heavy machinery, maintains soil protection, and boosts biodiversity through the integration of livestock and diverse crops within farm systems.

Key Highlights

Companies can foster regenerative practices at the farm level through phased implementation. Although universally accepted standards for defining and measuring these practices are still evolving, several metrics are already in use to track adoption and outcomes.

The widespread adoption of regenerative practices is crucial across all major sourcing regions. Latin America, in particular, offers optimal conditions for implementation, as it is one of the largest food exporters globally and a growing hub for agricultural technology investment. During COP30 in November 2025, held in Brazil, the Resilient Agriculture Investment for Net Zero Land Degradation was launched, further supporting this initiative.

Report Scope

This report delivers a comprehensive overview of regenerative agriculture.

Discusses regenerative agriculture's five principles, with practical examples for each.

Explores the business rationale for adopting regenerative agriculture, complemented by illustrative case studies.

Identifies leaders in the field and offers guidance on effective implementation.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

An Introduction to Regenerative Agriculture

The Business Case for Regenerative Agriculture

Leaders in Regenerative Agriculture

How to Implement Regenerative Agriculture

Focus on Regenerative Agriculture in Latin America

Glossary

Further Reading

Report Authors

Thematic Research Methodology

