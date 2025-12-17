RXR Capital Provides $4.3 Million Receivables-Backed Financing to Northeast Bodega Operator

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- RXR Capital today announced the closing of a $4.3 million receivables-backed financing for a Northeast-based operator of 11 bodega and neighborhood convenience store locations. The facility is intended to support ongoing operations, inventory purchasing, and working capital needs across the company’s store network.

The financing is structured around the operator’s receivables and recurring cash flows, providing access to capital that adjusts with business performance. The structure was designed to support the operational demands of high-volume neighborhood retail while maintaining consistency and predictability for the borrower.

“RXR Capital focuses on providing capital that aligns with how a business actually operates,” said Marcus Butler, Managing Partner of RXR Capital. “This facility was structured to support a proven operator serving local communities, with a financing approach that reflects the underlying strength and consistency of the business.”

The borrower operates 11 locations throughout the Northeast in dense residential and commercial areas. Proceeds from the financing will be used for inventory acquisition, supplier obligations, payroll, and general working capital, with flexibility to support future growth initiatives.

“This transaction reflects our broader strategy of partnering with established operators who require reliable, well-structured capital,” Butler added. “We believe this approach creates long-term value for both the business and the communities it serves.”

RXR Capital continues to expand its lending platform with a focus on receivables-backed and cash-flow-driven financing solutions for operating businesses across multiple sectors. The firm expects to announce additional transactions as it continues to grow its portfolio in the Northeast and beyond.

About RXR Capital

RXR Capital is a private lending and investment firm providing structured financing solutions to established operating businesses. The firm focuses on receivables-backed and cash-flow-oriented transactions designed to support working capital, growth, and operational stability. For more information, visit https://rxrcap.com.

