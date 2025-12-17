Movement and KAST Unlock Stablecoin Spending at 150M+ Merchants, with 4% Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movement Network today announced its partnership with KAST , the mobile-first payment platform that makes spending crypto as easy as using any payment card anywhere in the world. This partnership marks a major milestone in Movement's mission to build the People's Chain: a blockchain designed to solve real problems for real people.

Through this partnership, over half a million KAST users can earn $MOVE tokens with every transaction. All KAST card users can spend their crypto in everyday transactions at more than 150 million merchants that accept Visa around the world, all while earning 4% on their spend in $MOVE on top of existing KAST Points incentives.

This partnership introduces the first dual-rewards structure of its kind: users earn both KAST Points and $MOVE tokens on every purchase and can claim their $MOVE rewards directly in the KAST app, making this the first spending rewards program in Move history.

The timing is significant. Stablecoins have hit an inflection point in real-world usage, processing over $9 trillion in adjusted volume over the past year . That utility is now entering the mainstream fintech sector, with Visa reporting a fourfold increase in stablecoin-linked card spending in Q4. But most crypto cards still operate as one-way bridges, letting users spend crypto without giving them reasons to stay in the ecosystem. Movement x KAST changes that fundamentally, creating a true circular economy between everyday commerce and on-chain participation.

KAST is purpose-built for the same audience Movement serves: people who want crypto to work in their daily lives. The platform is mobile-first and designed for seamless real-world payments using stablecoins.

"Move is for money - that was always the vision when Mark Zuckerberg and the Libra team spent billions creating a blockchain language for global payments," explains Torab Torabi, CEO, Move Industries, a core contributor to the Movement Network. "Traditional financial systems have overlooked the global south for too long, leaving billions without access to basic banking services. KAST is the first payments partner building the complete financial ecosystem we envisioned: mobile-first, borderless financial access that works for anyone, anywhere. This is how Movement becomes the financial rails of tomorrow."

For more information about Movement, visit Move Industries

Move Industries is building a community-first Move-based blockchain ecosystem. Led by a team of industry veterans, Move Industries maintains a dual focus on technology and community. The organization intends to return to crypto's radical roots: giving financial power and opportunity back to the people.